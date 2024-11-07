Pro Women’s Hockey League unveils home and away jersey designs for upcoming 2nd season

The Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled the home and away uniform designs for its six teams on Thursday, a little…

The Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled the home and away uniform designs for its six teams on Thursday, a little over three weeks before opening its second season.

The uniforms were made and supplied by Bauer, and their release comes two months after the PWHL revealed the nicknames and logos of each its franchises. Crests of the logos are prominently displayed on the front of the jerseys, with complementary striping and motifs blending in each team’s colors.

The long-anticipated names and logos arrived after time constraints — the league was founded in late June 2023 and began play on Jan. 1 — led to the PWHL spending its inaugural season referring to each team with a PWHL prefix, such as PWHL Minnesota, which won the first Walter Cup championship in May.

“Players and fans alike have been waiting for this moment and we couldn’t be happier with the six unique looks each team will don moving forward,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL senior vice president of business operations. “These jerseys mark the latest evolution in our league’s history, and we can’t wait to see them showcased both on the ice and in the stands.”

The PWHL’s second season opens on Nov. 30 and runs through May 3, with teams playing 30-game schedules — up from 24 last year.

The league released a series of photos of players wearing their respective dark home and away white jerseys.

The Boston Fleet’s home jersey features the team’s “B” logo, with a deep green base complemented by oceanic blue accents on the shoulders, sleeve stripes and waist.

The Minnesota Frost’s home jersey is dark purple and features the team’s “F” logo with light purple accents.

The Montreal Victoire’s home jersey is burgundy, offset by the five-sided white logo and navy blue-colored shoulders patches. Each jersey number features a fleur-de-lys motif to represent the team’s French-heritage base.

The New York Sirens home jersey is colored in navy, orange and grey, and offset by dark shoulder patches, with the team’s hexagonal shaped logo on the chest.

The Ottawa Charge’s home jerseys are in red, with light grey shoulder patches, yellow striping and the team’s “O” logo prominently displayed on the front.

The Toronto Sceptres home jerseys feature the team’s “TS” logo printed in yellow atop a rich blue base, with the jersey numbers incorporating orbs from the logo’s crest.

