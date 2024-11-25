Pop star Ed Sheeran apologizes to Man United boss Ruben Amorim for crashing interview

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British pop star Ed Sheeran has apologized to Ruben Amorim after inadvertently interrupting the new Manchester…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British pop star Ed Sheeran has apologized to Ruben Amorim after inadvertently interrupting the new Manchester United head coach during a live television interview.

Amorim was talking on Sky Sports after United’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Sunday when Sheeran walked up to embrace analyst Jamie Redknapp. The interview was paused before Redknapp told Sheeran to “come and say hello in a minute.”

Sheeran is a lifelong Ipswich fan and holds a minority stake in the club. He was pictured celebrating after Omari Hutchinson’s equalizing goal in the game at Portman Road.

“Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn’t actually realize he was being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie,” Sheeran wrote on his Instagram story Monday.

Redknapp posted pictures on his Instagram account of Sheeran in the Sky studio with analysts Roy Keane and Izzy Christiansen, as well as presenter Kelly Cates.

It was Amorim’s first game since taking over at United and started in explosive fashion with Marcus Rashford scoring after two minutes. But the points were shared after Hutchinson’s deflected effort.

Last week, Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said Sheeran had helped the club sign a new player in the offseason when taking a Zoom call with him just before going on stage with Taylor Swift.

