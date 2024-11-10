Peterka scores lone shootout goal in Buffalo’s 3-2 win over Calgary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — JJ Peterka scored the lone shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Calgary Flames 3-2…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — JJ Peterka scored the lone shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday.

Tage Thompson and Zach Benson scored first-period goals, and the Sabres earned their third consecutive win. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots through overtime and all three that he faced in the shootout.

Thompson scored on a power play at 13:37. It was his team-leading 10th goal on the season.

Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary, which had won six straight trips to Buffalo since a 4-2 loss on Nov. 21, 2016. Dan Vladar made 17 saves in dropping to 1-4-1 in his past six starts.

JETS 4, STARS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, and Winnipeg beat Dallas to set an NHL record with 14 wins in their first 15 games this season.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Jets, who closed out a perfect four-game homestand. Cole Perfetti had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Winnipeg went 2 for 5 with the man advantage, compared to 0 for 4 for Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars with 1:22 remaining. It was his fifth on the season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 11 of 15 shots for Dallas (8-5-0) before being replaced by Casey DeSmith midway through the second period. DeSmith made 10 saves.

PANTHERS 4, FLYERS 3, S0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped five shots in overtime and Florida beat Philadelphia for their seventh consecutive victory.

Sam Bennett, Dmitry Kulikov and Nate Schmidt had goals in regulation for Florida, while Rodrigues had a pair of assists before delivering the shootout winner. Bobrovsky got his 404th career win, breaking a tie with Grant Fuhr for 12th on the all-time list.

Anthony Richard, Joel Farabee and Garnet Hathaway scored for Philadelphia, and Scott Laughton had two assists for the Flyers.

SENATORS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 21 seconds into overtime, lifting Ottawa to a victory over the Bruins and handing a win to Linus Ullmark in his return to Boston.

The 31-year-old Ullmark was traded by Boston to Ottawa in June. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner went 88-26-10 in three seasons with the Bruins, but he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman for most of last season’s playoffs.

Tkachuk beat Swayman with a wrist shot from the right circle at the end of a 2-on-1 break.

Josh Norris had a power-play goal for Ottawa, and Michael Amadio’s tying score came on a wrist shot from the right circle late in the second period.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANADIENS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to eight games, and Toronto beat Montreal.

William Nylander also had a goal and an assist in Toronto’s third consecutive win. John Tavares and Conor Timmins also scored, and Joseph Woll made 20 saves.

Morgan Rielly picked up an assist to become the third Leafs defenseman to reach 400 in his career, joining Borje Salming (620) and Tomas Kaberle (437).

Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots as the Canadiens fell to 0-5-1 over their last six.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick stopped 37 shots for his 61st career shutout, and New York beat Detroit to complete a sweep of the three-game season series.

Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider and Reilly Smith also scored for the Rangers, who have won three of four.

Panarin, who reached the 800-point mark in New York’s 6-1 loss to Buffalo on Thursday, has at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games against the Red Wings. Quick had eight saves in the first period, 19 in the second and 10 in the third for his first shutout in three starts this season.

Ville Husso had 20 saves for Detroit in his first appearance since opening night. The Red Wings have lost two straight and five of seven (2-4-1).

CAPITALS 8, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Connor McMichael each scored two goals Saturday night, sparking the Capitals to a victory over St. Louis.

Ovechkin has scored 863 goals and is just 31 goals behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record 894. Ovechkin has scored goals in six of his last seven games. It also marked the 175th multigoal game of Ovechkin’s 20-year, trailing only Gretzky (189).

Jakob Chychrun, Rasmus Sandin, Michael Sgarbossa and Brandon Duhaime also scored for Washington.

Goaltender Logan Thompson, acquired in an offseason trade with Vegas, is a perfect 7-0-0 on the season. He recorded 24 saves.

DEVILS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes got his second goal of the game 2:35 into overtime as New Jersey rallied from two goals down and beat New York.

Dawson Mercer and Stefan Noesen also scored for New Jersey, which won its third straight. Jacob Markstrom finished with 19 saves.

Simon Holmstrom had a goal and an assist, and Dennis Cholowski and Brock Nelson also scored for New York, which snapped a two-game win streak. Ilya Sorokin finished with 29 saves.

In the extra period, Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock broke his stick and Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton alertly made an outlet pass to set up Hughes for the breakaway for the win.

PREDATORS 4, UTAH 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice, helping Juuse Saros and Nashville beat Utah.

Saros made 26 stops in his second shutout of the season and No. 25 for his career. Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who had dropped three in a row.

Connor Ingram made 17 saves for Utah, losers of three of four.

Saros and Forsberg, who leads Nashville with eight goals, have been the only bright spots for a Predators team that is just 5-9-1 on the season.

Saros’ best save came at 2:57 of the first when he was able to kick aside a Nick Schmaltz chance just after Forsberg had given Nashville a 1-0 lead.

KINGS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore scored short-handed, Alex Laferriere got his ninth goal of the season, and Los Angeles beat Columbus.

Los Angeles is 4-1-1 over its past six games. That is also the Kings’ mark on home ice to start the season, picking up where they left off after posting the league’s best record following the All-Star break in 2023-24.

The Kings overcame a sluggish first period, falling behind on Dmitri Voronkov’s goal, before they took charge with Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot through several screens and Warren Foegele’s finish off the rush 1:56 apart in the second.

Ivan Provorov had a power-play goal for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight, with three of those defeats coming in regulation. It was their first loss in five games when leading after the first period this season.

