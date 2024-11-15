Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Richmond at Bucknell — ESPN+
Bucknell at Merrimack — ESPN+
Colgate at Lehigh — ESPN+
Bucknell at Holy Cross — ESPN+
Clemson at Pittsburgh — ESPN+, ESPN3, Fubo Sports US
San Jose at Pittsburgh — NBCS California, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.