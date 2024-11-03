Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 4:01 PM

Radford at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN+

American at La Salle — ESPN+

Robert Morris at West Virginia — ESPN+

Pennsylvania at NJIT — ESPN+

Navy at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+

Lipscomb at Duquesne — ESPN+

Lafayette at Boston College — ACCNX

Bucknell at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Philadelphia at Phoenix — AZ Family Sports, AZFS, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US, Suns Live

