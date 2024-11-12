Panthers scratch Sam Bennett vs. Devils with an upper-body injury

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett, the Florida Panthers’ second-leading scorer this season, was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett, the Florida Panthers’ second-leading scorer this season, was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with an upper-body injury.

Bennett had nine goals and six assists through Florida’s first 15 games. His 15 points trail only Sam Reinhart on the team so far this season and represent by far his best start to a season.

Bennett’s previous best through 15 games came two seasons ago, when he had 10 points.

It’s unclear when the injury occurred, and Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after the team’s morning skate Tuesday that he anticipated no lineup changes for the game other than Spencer Knight starting in net over Sergei Bobrovsky.

Mackie Samoskevich slotted into the forward lines in Bennett’s spot.

In his 11th NHL season, Bennett has exactly 300 points — 146 goals and 154 assists — in 630 games with Calgary and Florida. He also had seven goals and seven assists in Florida’s run to the Stanley Cup last season.

The Panthers play host to New Jersey again on Thursday night and host Winnipeg on Saturday.

