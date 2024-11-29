Panthers beat Hurricanes 6-3, snapping their nine-game home win streak

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A.J. Greer and Anton Lundell scored 4:10 apart in the third period helping the Florida Panthers…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A.J. Greer and Anton Lundell scored 4:10 apart in the third period helping the Florida Panthers recover after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Friday.

Lundell, who also had an assist, notched the Panthers’ league-leading seventh short-handed goal this season.

A nine-game home-ice winning streak ended for the Hurricanes.

Jesper Boqvist, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett, with an empty-net tally, also scored for Florida, which won its second consecutive game after a four-game losing streak. Aaron Ekblad had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots. Reinhart has an NHL-best 18 goals, scoring in seven of the last nine games.

Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker and Eric Robinson scored for Carolina. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists. Spencer Martin made 24 saves.

WILD 3, BLACKHAWS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon ended a 33-game scoring drought with two of Minnesota’s three second-period goals and they beat Chicago.

Marco Rossi also scored for Minnesota and Marc-Andre Fleury, who turned 40 on Thursday, made 20 saves to improve to 5-0-1.

The Wild is 13-0-1 against the Blackhawks dating back to Feb. 4, 2020.

Spurgeon’s long wrist shot from just inside the blue line handcuffed Petr Mrazek late in the second period for a 3-2 lead. On his 35th birthday, Spurgeon’s goals were his first since April 8, 2023, and his eighth career multigoal game.

Ryan Donato scored twice and Mrazek stopped 27 shots for Chicago, tied with Nashville for the fewest points in the NHL at 18.

FLYERS 3, RANGERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored a pair of goals, Ivan Fedotov made 22 saves, and Philadelphia defeated New York.

Konecny slid a puck through the legs of Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway in the first period, to put Philadelphia up by two. He added an empty netter in the final minute.

Bobby Brink also scored for Philadelphia, who has registered at least one point in four straight games.

Vincent Trocheck scored for New York, which has lost five straight.

Shesterkin made 32 saves in the loss and kept the Rangers in the game despite most of the game being played in their defensive zone.

LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 1:01 of overtime to give Tampa Bay a victory over Nashville.

Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel also scored and Jonas Johnasson made 29 saves for the Lightning, who have won two of three.

Roman Josi scored twice and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, losers of three straight.

Josi scored the game’s first goal at 1:123 of the opening period with a wrist shot through traffic that beat Johansson high to the far side and Cirelli tied it at 4:06 of the second with a shorthanded goal.

Cirelli left the game early in the first after being hit in the face with a shot from teammate Erik Cernak. Cirelli returned to the game later in the first wearing a full protective face shield. Cirelli had a six-game goal scoring streak snapped Wednesday against Washington. With his goal Friday afternoon, Cirelli has eight goals in eight games.

CAPITALS 5, ISLANDERS 4, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakob Chychrun scored the overtime winner and had an assist and Washington beat New York.

Tom Wilson struck twice and Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who rallied back from a 4-2 deficit and have now won three of five without captain Alex Ovechkin. Logan Thompson stopped 20 shots in the win.

Simon Holmstrom scored twice, Anders Lee had a goal and two assists and Kyle MacLean also scored for New York, who have now dropped three straight decisions. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves in the loss.

BLUE JACKETS 5, FLAMES 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored twice and Columbus extended their points streak to five games with a win over Calgary in a chippy game that included six fighting majors.

Kirill Marchenko had a goal and two assists, Zach Werenski scored his fourth goal in four games and had an assist, and Kent Johnson added a goal for Columbus (10-9-3), which has four straight wins over Calgary dating to last season. Dimitri Voronkhov contributed two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 stops.

Blake Coleman scored and Nazem Kadri added Calgary’s first power-play goal against Columbus since Nov. 2, 2019. Dustin Wolf made 29 saves and picked up an assist on Kadri’s goal.

The Flames have lost three straight games overall and six in a row on the road.

DEVILS 5, RED WINGS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Dougie Hamilton, Timo Meier and Jack Hughes scored on power plays as New Jersey took advantage of Detroit’s NHL-worst penalty kill in a victory.

New Jersey went 3 of 4 with the man advantage. Detroit has killed a league-low 60% of penalties (39 of 65).

Stefan Noesen and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who have won four of five. Lucas Raymond, Vladimir Tarasenko, Justin Holl and Tyler Motte scored for the Red Wings, who had won their previous two.

Each goalie made 25 saves: Jacob Markstrom of the Devils and Cam Talbot of the Red Wings.

CANUCKS 4, SABRES 3, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Conor Garland scored twice including the winning goal 3:59 into overtime to lead Vancouver in a win over Buffalo.

Garland also had an assist in the comeback victory. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser each had two assists. Boeser’s pass set up Garland’s go-ahead goal on a power play at 5:15 into the third.

Pius Suter added a goal in the third period and assisted on Jake DeBrusk’s tying goal late in the second. Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Canucks.

Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored in a span of 1:39 late in the third period to bring the Sabres back from a 3-1 deficit. Bowen Byram also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.

Top-pair defenseman Filip Hronek did not play for Vancouver. He is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained during Wednesday night’s loss at Pittsburgh, coach Rick Tocchet said.

KINGS 2, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Laferriere scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and Erik Portillo made 28 saves to win his NHL debut in Los Angeles’ victory over Anaheim.

Laferriere had a goal and an assist, and Alex Turcotte also scored for Los Angeles in the 165th edition of the Freeway Faceoff rivalry.

Ryan Strome scored and John Gibson stopped 16 shots for Anaheim.

Strome opened the scoring early in the second, slipping behind Phillip Danault and converting a rebound for his fifth goal. Turcotte tied it eight minutes later on a 2-on-1 rush with Laferriere for his third career goal.

Laferriere then swatted home a rebound in the Ducks’ slot after Danault drove the net, scoring the 10th goal of the Harvard product’s second NHL season.

The 24-year-old Portillo is serving as David Rittich’s backup while Darcy Kuemper is injured. Portillo was a third-round pick in 2019 by Buffalo, which traded his rights to LA last year.

SHARKS 8, KRAKEN 5

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and a fight, and San Jose beat Seattle.

Jake Walman scored twice for the Sharks, and Macklin Celebrini, Mikael Granlund and Will Smith had a goal and an assist. Timothy Liljegren also scored. San Jose had three straight goals in the second period, taking a 6-4 lead. Ethan Cardwell scored his first NHL goal in the third to give the Sharks a 7-5 lead.

Kostin fought Will Borgen halfway through the third period to finish off the hat trick variation.

Shane Wright scored twice for the Kraken, and Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Chandler Stephenson also scored.

PENGUINS 2, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Philip Tomasino scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Tristan Jarry made 31 saves and Pittsburgh beat Boston.

Tomasino’s first goal of the season with 12:34 remaining came when the forward walked in from the left circle after the Bruins failed to clear the puck. Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell scored his ninth goal of the season with less than a second remaining in the second period.

Charlie Coyle scored and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves for Boston.

Coyle scored 1:24 into the game, taking advantage of a breakdown in the Pittsburgh zone for his fifth goal of the season. The Bruins were eight-tenths of a second away from remaining ahead 1-0 heading into the third period, but Rakell scored on a feed from Sidney Crosby from behind the Boston net to tie the game.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, JETS 3

LAS VEGAS Brett Howden’s second goal of the game late in third period proved to be the winner as Vegas defeated NHL-leading Winnipeg.

Howden’s goal with 4:05 remaining broke a 3-all tie and came seven minutes after the Jets had tied the game.

Ivan Barbashev also had two goals, and Adin Hill made 22 saves for Vegas, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Cole Perfetti scored twice and Neal Pionk added a goal for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in four games. Eric Comrie made 26 saves.

