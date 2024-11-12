Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson ends retirement, returns to University of Minnesota

Gable Steveson, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said Tuesday he is coming out of…

Gable Steveson, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said Tuesday he is coming out of retirement and will return to the University of Minnesota for a fifth and final season of college wrestling.

Steveson won gold as a freestyle heavyweight in Tokyo at age 21, then won his second national title at Minnesota in 2022 before retiring.

Now 24, the two-time Hodge Trophy winner as the nation’s top collegiate wrestler returns on a 52-match win streak.

“Minnesota has given me everything, and now it’s my turn to give it right back to them: to put my feet back on the wrestling mat, to be the champ, one more time,” Steveson said in a video announcing his comeback.

Steveson has an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota said he is expected to make his season debut on Nov. 24 against Campbell.

“Gable has the burning desire to compete for the Maroon and Gold one last time,” Eggum said. “We are thankful he has chosen the opportunity to add to his historic legacy with our program. He is one of the best to ever compete in the sport of wrestling, and we are grateful for the impact has had at our program.”

Steveson tried professional wrestling with World Wrestling Entertainment and performed up mostly in NXT, the company’s developmental brand. After his release this year, he tried out for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills despite never having played organized football. He did not make the roster.

He has continued to train with Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum, and considered trying to compete in the Paris Olympics before deciding against it.

