Nico Paz delivers assist and Mario Balotelli is booked again as Como draws 1-1 with Genoa in Serie A

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Argentina’s 20-year-old midfielder Nico Paz showed off his talent by providing an expert assist in Como’s…

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Argentina’s 20-year-old midfielder Nico Paz showed off his talent by providing an expert assist in Como’s 1-1 draw at Genoa in Serie A on Thursday.

Paz, who provided an assist for Lionel Messi during his Argentina debut last month, set up an early goal for Lucas Da Cunha when he spun around on the edge of the area and slid the ball right onto the foot of his oncoming teammate.

Da Cunha then bent a shot around a defender.

Alessandro Vogliacco scored an injury-time equalizer for Genoa.

Promoted Como is 14th and Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa is 15th.

Mario Balotelli again came on in the second half after signing for Genoa last week. And just like in his debut on Monday, Balotelli again picked up a yellow card shortly after coming on. This time it was for angrily muscling away a defender.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.