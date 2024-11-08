Nico Echavarria shares lead in Mexico in bid for 2nd straight PGA Tour victory

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Nico Echavarria moved into position to win consecutive PGA Tour events, shooting a 9-under 63…

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Nico Echavarria moved into position to win consecutive PGA Tour events, shooting a 9-under 63 in calmer wind conditions Friday for a share of the lead in the World Wide Technology Championship.

The Zozo Championship winner two weeks ago in Japan for his first tour title, Echavarria matched Max Greyserman at 12-under 132 at El Cardonal at Diamante, a day after strong wind hit the Tiger Woods-designed layout.

“It was a very, very good round,” Echavarria said. “Obviously everyone knew that the scores were going to be lower. Different wind.”

The 30-year-old Colombian played a five-hole stretch on the front nine in 6 under with an eagle and four birdies and added three birdies on the back nine.

“It’s such a momentum game that if I don’t make par on 3, I had like a 10-footer for par on 3 that I made,” Echavarria said. “I kind of got things rolling, made birdie on 4, made birdie on 5, eagled 6. I think the par on 3 was even more important. Then I hit some close, I made some long putts. I made one out of the bunker. Luck’s in your favor, but you’ve got to use that momentum.”

Greyserman eagled the par-5 18th for a 64.

“Way less wind. At times, it’s pretty minimal,” Greyserman said. “It was gettable out there. A lot of birdies to be had and, if you played well and executed, you could go pretty low.”

The American tied for second behind Echavarria in Japan.

“I thought that, `Here we go again. Let’s go!’” Greyserman said.

Carson Young was third at 11 under after a career-best 61. He had 12 birdies and a bogey.

“The weather definitely helps,” Young said. “Less wind out of a slightly different direction made the course a little bit easier.”

Dylan Wu had a 65 to get to 10 under. Maverick McNealy (66), Austin Eckroat (67) and Kelly Kraft (67) were 9 under.

