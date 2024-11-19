Nick Martinez only free agent to accept among 13 given $21.05 million qualifying offers

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Nick Martinez was the only free agent to accept Tuesday among 13 players given $21.05…

Those who declined were New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander, Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames, and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, left-hander Sean Manaea and right-hander Luis Severino.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 14 of 144 offers have been accepted. The price is the average salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the just-ended season.

A free agent can be given a qualifying offer only once, meaning Martinez could become a free agent next offseason without compensation attached.

Martinez accepted the offer from the Cincinnati Reds after going 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts and 26 relief appearances while striking out 116 and walking 18 in 142 1/3 innings. He agreed in December to a $14 million, one-year contract that included a $12 million player option, which he rejected. Martinez is 37-45 with a 4.09 ERA in seven seasons with Texas (2014-17), San Diego (2022-23) and Cincinnati. Martinez spent 2018-21 pitching in Japan.

If a free agent who declined a qualifying offer signs with a different team, the acquiring club gives up at least one selection in the next amateur draft and possibly signing bonus pool allocation in the next international signing period.

A team that loses a qualified free agent will receive an additional amateur draft pick.

