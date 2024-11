NCAA Women’s Division I Soccer Tournament

All Times EST First Round At higher seed Friday, Nov. 15 Washington 0, Utah St. 0, Washington advances 3-1 on…

All Times EST

First Round

At higher seed

Friday, Nov. 15

Washington 0, Utah St. 0, Washington advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Colorado 3, Georgia 2

Florida St., 8, Samford 0

Duke 8, Howard 0

North Carolina 8, USC Upstate 0

South Carolina 6, East Carolina 0

Ohio St. 2, James Madison 1

Wake Forest 4, Morehead St. 0

Virginia Tech 2, Tennessee 1

Texas 4, Boston Univ. 1

Iowa 2, Missouri St. 1

Minnesota 2, South Dakota St. 0

Virginia 2, Princeton 1

Auburn 4, FIU 1

Notre Dame 5, Milwaukee 1

Kentucky 1, West Virginia 1, Kentucky advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Arkansas 4, Oklahoma St. 0

Texas Tech 2, LSU 1

Santa Clara 1, BYU 0

TCU 1, Stephen F. Austin 0

Vanderbilt 4, Lipscomb 1

Saint Louis 1, Kansas 0

Wisconsin 3, Maine 1

UCLA 2, California Baptist 1, 2OT

Stanford 5, UC Santa Barbara 0

Saturday, Nov. 16

Michigan St. 3, Western Mich. 1

Georgetown 3, Fairfield 0

California 2, Pepperdine 1, 2OT

UConn 2, Rutgers 1

Penn St. 4, Stony Brook 1

Mississippi St. 7, Southern 0

Sunday, Nov. 17

Southern Cal 5, Sacramento St. 0

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

No. 3 Ohio St. 2, No. 6 Auburn 1

No. 6 Minnesota 2, No. 3 South Carolina 1

No. 4 Penn St. 1, No. 5 TCU 0

No. 4 Notre Dame 3, No. 5 Kentucky 1

No. 3 Stanford 2, UConn 1

No. 5 Michigan St. 3, No. 4 Texas 2, OT

No. 2 North Carolina 1, Santa Clara 0

No. 4 Virginia 0, No. 5 Wisconsin 0, Wisconsin advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

No. 1 Florida St. 3, No. 8 Vanderbilt 3, Vanderbilt advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

No. 2 Wake Forest 3, Colorado 1

No. 1 Duke 3, No. 8 Texas 0

No. 3 Iowa 1, No. 6 Georgetown 0

No. 1 Mississippi St. 1, Washington 0

No. 7 Arkansas 1, California 0

No. 1 Southern California 4, No. 8 Saint Louis 3, OT

No. 7 Virginia Tech 2, No. 2 UCLA 1

Third Round

Sunday, Nov. 24

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. No. 2 Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Minnesota, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Penn St. vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 Michigan St, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Stanford, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Southern California vs. No. 8 Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

___

