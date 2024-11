NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Friday’s Games No. 1 UCLA (5-0) vs. UT Martin (1-4) at Honolulu, 5 p.m. No. 3 Notre…

All Times EST

Friday’s Games

No. 1 UCLA (5-0) vs. UT Martin (1-4) at Honolulu, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame (5-0) vs. No. 17 TCU (6-0) at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Texas (4-0) vs. New Mexico St. (3-1), Quarterfinals Game 4 at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Cal (5-1) vs. Saint Louis (3-4) at Palm Desert, Calif., 7 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio St. (6-0) vs. Utah St. (1-5) at Daytona Beach, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 West Virginia (6-0) vs. High Point (2-3), Quarterfinals Game 2 at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 North Carolina (6-1) vs. NC Central (0-8), 2 p.m.

No. 22 Iowa (7-0) vs. BYU (6-1) at Cancun, Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UCLA (5-0) vs. Fresno St. (5-1) at Honolulu, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame (5-0) vs. Utah (5-2) at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina (6-1) vs. Purdue (4-2) at Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.

No. 10 Maryland (6-0) vs. George Mason (6-0) at Annapolis, Md., 3:30 p.m.

No. 15 Iowa St. (5-2) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-1) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

No. 17 TCU (6-0) vs. South Florida (4-3) at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Mississippi (4-2) vs. Alabama St. (2-4), 3 p.m.

No. 24 Louisville (4-2) at Colorado (6-1), 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 UCLA (5-0) at Hawaii (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 LSU (8-0) vs. NC Central (0-8), 3 p.m.

No. 9 Kansas St. (6-1) vs. Cent. Arkansas (4-1), 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Maryland (6-0) vs. Toledo (3-1) at Annapolis, Md., 3:30 p.m.

No. 13 Duke (7-1) vs. Columbia (6-2), Noon

