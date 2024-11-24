NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 1 South Carolina (5-0) at No. 5 UCLA (4-0), 4 p.m. No. 8 Iowa…

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (5-0) at No. 5 UCLA (4-0), 4 p.m.

No. 8 Iowa St. (4-1) vs. Drake (2-2), 3 p.m.

No. 11 Maryland (5-0) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (1-5), 1 p.m.

No. 12 Ohio St. (4-0) vs. Bowling Green (2-3), 1 p.m.

No. 16 North Carolina (4-1) vs. Villanova (4-1), Semifinals Game 2 at Nassau, Bahamas, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Baylor (4-1) vs. Indiana (3-2), Semifinals Game 1 at Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

No. 19 TCU (5-0) vs. Idaho St. (2-3), 5 p.m.

No. 25 Louisville (3-2) vs. South Florida (4-2) at Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

