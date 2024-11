NCAA Men’s Div I Soccer Glance

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Nov. 21 UMass 2, Evansville 1 Western Michigan 5, SIU Edwardsville 1 Cornell 4,…

All Times EST

First Round

Thursday, Nov. 21

UMass 2, Evansville 1

Western Michigan 5, SIU Edwardsville 1

Cornell 4, Fordham 2

Furman 0, North Carolina 0, Furman advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

West Virginia 2, North Florida 1

Akron 1, Princeton 0

Michigan 2, Robert Morris 0

Vermont 5, Iona 0

Maryland 5, Long Island 2

NC State 2, Charlotte 1, 2OT

Providence 2, Bucknell 1

Kansas City 2 Saint Louis 0

Gardner-Webb 1, Oregon St. 0

San Diego 1, UC Davis 0

UC Santa Barbara 1, UCLA 0, OT

Seattle U 0, Washington 0, Washington advances 3-0 on penalty kicks

Second Round

Sunday, Nov. 24

NC State 2, No. 4 Georgetown 0

Indiana 2, Akron 1 No. 14. OT

San Diego 1, No. 10 Duke 0

No. 13 Marshall 13 Furman 0

No. 3 Denver 3, Gardner-Webb 0

No. 1 Ohio St. 2, Western Michigan 1

No. 2 Pittsburgh 2, Cornell 0

UMass 1, No. 6 Penn 0

No. 11 Virginia 2, West Virginia 1

Vermont 2, No. 7 Hofstra 1

No. 5 Clemson 2, Providence 0

No. 8 Wake Forest 2, Maryland 1

No. 5 Dayton 2, Michigan 0

No. 12 SMU 2, Washington 1

Kansas City 2, No. 15 Missouri St. 1

No. 16 Stanford 2, UC Santa Barbara 2, Stanford advances 6-5 on penalty kicks

Third Round

Saturday, Nov. 30

No. 13 Marshall vs. NC State, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 14 Indiana, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia vs. UMass, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Dayton vs. No. 12 SMU, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

No. 1 Ohio St. vs. No. 16 Stanford, 5 p.m.

Kansas City vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Vermont vs. San Diego, 8 p.m.

