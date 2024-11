NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 1 Kansas (6-0) vs. Furman (7-0), 6 p.m. No. 2 UConn (4-3) vs. Md.-Eastern…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas (6-0) vs. Furman (7-0), 6 p.m.

No. 2 UConn (4-3) vs. Md.-Eastern Shore (2-8), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Houston (4-2) vs. San Diego St. (3-2), Third Place Game at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Alabama (6-1) vs. Oregon (7-0), Championship Game at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

No. 10 Marquette (7-0) vs. W. Carolina (2-3), 2 p.m.

No. 15 Wisconsin (7-0) vs. Chicago St. (0-8), 1 p.m.

No. 20 Texas A&M (5-2) vs. Rutgers (5-2), Fifth Place Game at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton (4-3) vs. Notre Dame (4-3), Seventh Place Game at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 22 Xavier (6-1) vs. SC State (4-4), 4:30 p.m.

