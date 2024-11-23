NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 6 Purdue (4-1) vs. Marshall (3-1), Noon No. 10 North Carolina (3-1) at Hawaii…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 6 Purdue (4-1) vs. Marshall (3-1), Noon

No. 10 North Carolina (3-1) at Hawaii (4-1), 12:30 a.m.

No. 15 Marquette (5-0) vs. Georgia (5-0) at Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Cincinnati (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Illinois (3-1) vs. Md.-Eastern Shore (2-5), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 19 Wisconsin (6-0) vs. Pittsburgh (6-0), Mountain Championship Game at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 5:30 p.m.

No. 22 St. John’s (5-1) vs. Georgia (5-0) at Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m.

No. 24 Rutgers (4-0) at Kennesaw St. (4-1), 1 p.m.

