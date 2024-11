NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 1 Kansas (3-0) vs. Oakland (1-2), 6 p.m. No. 6 Duke (2-1) vs. Wofford…

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas (3-0) vs. Oakland (1-2), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Duke (2-1) vs. Wofford (1-2), Noon

No. 14 Creighton (3-0) vs. UMKC (2-1), 7 p.m.

No. 16 Indiana (2-0) vs. South Carolina (2-1), 3 p.m.

No. 25 Mississippi (3-0) vs. Colorado St. (3-0) at Southaven, Miss., 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) vs. Austin Peay (3-0), 3 p.m.

No. 12 Baylor (2-1) vs. Tarleton St. (1-3), 8 p.m.

No. 22 St. John’s (3-0) vs. New Mexico (3-0), Noon

