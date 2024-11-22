Live Radio
NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 8:35 PM

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 23

Wis.-La Crosse vs. Northwestern-St. Paul, 1 p.m.

Bethel (Minn.) vs. Coe, 1 p.m.

Endicott vs. Alfred St., Noon

Whitworth vs. Pomona-Pitzer, 3 p.m.

Trinity (Texas) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.

Berry vs. Maryville (Tenn.), Noon

King’s (Pa.) vs. Ursinus, Noon

John Carroll vs. Mt. St. Joseph, Noon

Second Round

Saturday, November 30

Saint John’s (Minn.) vs. Wis.-La Crosse-Northwestern-St. Paul-winner, 1 p.m.

Susquehanna vs. Hobart, Noon

Wartburg vs. Wis.-Platteville, 1 p.m.

Lake Forest vs. Bethel (Minn.)-Coe-winner, 1 p.m.

Cortland vs. Endicott-Alfred St.-winner, Noon

Springfield vs. UMass Dartmouth, Noon

Hope vs. Aurora, Noon

North Central (Ill.) vs. Whitworth-Pomona-Pitzer-winner, 1 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons vs. Trinity (Texas)-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner, 1 p.m.

Linfield vs. Texas Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. Grove City, Noon

DePauw vs. Berry-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner, Noon

Salisbury vs. King’s (Pa.)-Ursinus-winner, Noon

Randolph-Macon vs. Wash. & Jeff., Noon

Carnegie Mellon vs. Centre, Noon

Mount Union vs. John Carroll-Mt. St. Joseph-winner, Noon

Third Round

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-Northwestern-St. Paul-winner vs. Susquehanna-Hobart-winner, TBA

Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-winner vs. Lake Forest-Bethel (Minn.)-Coe-winner, TBA

Cortland-Endicott-Alfred St.-winner vs. Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-winner, TBA

Hope-Aurora-winner vs. North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-Pomona-Pitzer-winner, TBA

Hardin-Simmons-Trinity (Texas)-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner vs. Linfield-Texas Lutheran-winner, TBA

Johns Hopkins-Grove City-winner vs. DePauw-Berry-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner, TBA

Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-Ursinus-winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-winner, TBA

Carnegie Mellon-Centre-winner vs. Mount Union-John Carroll-Mt. St. Joseph-winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-Northwestern-St. Paul-Susquehanna-Hobart-winner vs. Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-Lake Forest-Bethel (Minn.)-Coe-winner, TBA

Cortland-Endicott-Alfred St.-Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-winner vs. Hope-Aurora-North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-Pomona-Pitzer-winner, TBA

Hardin-Simmons-Trinity (Texas)-Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-Texas Lutheran-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Grove City-DePauw-Berry-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner, TBA

Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-Ursinus-Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-winner vs. Carnegie Mellon-Centre-Mount Union-John Carroll-Mt. St. Joseph-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-Northwestern-St. Paul-Susquehanna-Hobart-Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-Lake Forest-Bethel (Minn.)-Coe-winner vs. Cortland-Endicott-Alfred St.-Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-Hope-Aurora-North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-Pomona-Pitzer-winner, TBA

Hardin-Simmons-Trinity (Texas)-Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-Texas Lutheran-Johns Hopkins-Grove City-DePauw-Berry-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner vs. Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-Ursinus-Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-Carnegie Mellon-Centre-Mount Union-John Carroll-Mt. St. Joseph-winner, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

