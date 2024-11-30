NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 23
Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14
Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26
Endicott 44, Alfred St. 0
Whitworth 21, Pomona-Pitzer 13
Mary Hardin-Baylor 29, Trinity (Texas) 22
Maryville (Tenn.) 20, Berry 16
King’s (Pa.) 32, Ursinus 29
John Carroll 52, Mt. St. Joseph 7
Second Round
Saturday, November 30
Saint John’s (Minn.) vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
Susquehanna vs. Hobart, Noon
Wartburg vs. Wis.-Platteville, 1 p.m.
Bethel (Minn.) vs. Lake Forest, 1 p.m.
Cortland vs. Endicott, Noon
Springfield vs. UMass Dartmouth, Noon
Hope vs. Aurora, Noon
North Central (Ill.) vs. Whitworth, 1 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.
Linfield vs. Texas Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Johns Hopkins vs. Grove City, Noon
DePauw vs. Maryville (Tenn.), Noon
Salisbury vs. King’s (Pa.), Noon
Randolph-Macon vs. Wash. & Jeff., Noon
Carnegie Mellon vs. Centre, Noon
Mount Union vs. John Carroll, Noon
Third Round
Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-winner vs. Susquehanna-Hobart-winner, TBA
Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-winner vs. Bethel (Minn.)-Lake Forest-winner, TBA
Cortland-Endicott-winner vs. Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-winner, TBA
Hope-Aurora-winner vs. North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-winner, TBA
Hardin-Simmons-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner vs. Linfield-Texas Lutheran-winner, TBA
Johns Hopkins-Grove City-winner vs. DePauw-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner, TBA
Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-winner, TBA
Carnegie Mellon-Centre-winner vs. Mount Union-John Carroll-winner, TBA
Quarterfinals
Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-Susquehanna-Hobart-winner vs. Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-Bethel (Minn.)-Lake Forest-winner, TBA
Cortland-Endicott-Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-winner vs. Hope-Aurora-North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-winner, TBA
Hardin-Simmons-Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-Texas Lutheran-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Grove City-DePauw-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner, TBA
Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-winner vs. Carnegie Mellon-Centre-Mount Union-John Carroll-winner, TBA
Semifinals
Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-Susquehanna-Hobart-Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-Bethel (Minn.)-Lake Forest-winner vs. Cortland-Endicott-Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-Hope-Aurora-North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-winner, TBA
Hardin-Simmons-Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-Texas Lutheran-Johns Hopkins-Grove City-DePauw-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner vs. Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-Carnegie Mellon-Centre-Mount Union-John Carroll-winner, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
