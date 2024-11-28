NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 23 Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14 Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26 Endicott…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 23

Wis.-La Crosse 59, Northwestern-St. Paul 14

Bethel (Minn.) 31, Coe 26

Endicott 44, Alfred St. 0

Whitworth 21, Pomona-Pitzer 13

Mary Hardin-Baylor 29, Trinity (Texas) 22

Maryville (Tenn.) 20, Berry 16

King’s (Pa.) 32, Ursinus 29

John Carroll 52, Mt. St. Joseph 7

Second Round

Saturday, November 30

Saint John’s (Minn.) vs. Wis.-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

Susquehanna vs. Hobart, Noon

Wartburg vs. Wis.-Platteville, 1 p.m.

Bethel (Minn.) vs. Lake Forest, 1 p.m.

Cortland vs. Endicott, Noon

Springfield vs. UMass Dartmouth, Noon

Hope vs. Aurora, Noon

North Central (Ill.) vs. Whitworth, 1 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, 1 p.m.

Linfield vs. Texas Lutheran, 3 p.m.

Johns Hopkins vs. Grove City, Noon

DePauw vs. Maryville (Tenn.), Noon

Salisbury vs. King’s (Pa.), Noon

Randolph-Macon vs. Wash. & Jeff., Noon

Carnegie Mellon vs. Centre, Noon

Mount Union vs. John Carroll, Noon

Third Round

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-winner vs. Susquehanna-Hobart-winner, TBA

Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-winner vs. Bethel (Minn.)-Lake Forest-winner, TBA

Cortland-Endicott-winner vs. Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-winner, TBA

Hope-Aurora-winner vs. North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-winner, TBA

Hardin-Simmons-Mary Hardin-Baylor-winner vs. Linfield-Texas Lutheran-winner, TBA

Johns Hopkins-Grove City-winner vs. DePauw-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner, TBA

Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-winner vs. Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-winner, TBA

Carnegie Mellon-Centre-winner vs. Mount Union-John Carroll-winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-Susquehanna-Hobart-winner vs. Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-Bethel (Minn.)-Lake Forest-winner, TBA

Cortland-Endicott-Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-winner vs. Hope-Aurora-North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-winner, TBA

Hardin-Simmons-Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-Texas Lutheran-winner vs. Johns Hopkins-Grove City-DePauw-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner, TBA

Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-winner vs. Carnegie Mellon-Centre-Mount Union-John Carroll-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Saint John’s (Minn.)-Wis.-La Crosse-Susquehanna-Hobart-Wartburg-Wis.-Platteville-Bethel (Minn.)-Lake Forest-winner vs. Cortland-Endicott-Springfield-UMass Dartmouth-Hope-Aurora-North Central (Ill.)-Whitworth-winner, TBA

Hardin-Simmons-Mary Hardin-Baylor-Linfield-Texas Lutheran-Johns Hopkins-Grove City-DePauw-Maryville (Tenn.)-winner vs. Salisbury-King’s (Pa.)-Randolph-Macon-Wash. & Jeff.-Carnegie Mellon-Centre-Mount Union-John Carroll-winner, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

