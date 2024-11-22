Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA Division II Football…

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 8:29 PM

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 23

Slippery Rock vs. New Haven, 1 p.m.

Charleston (W.Va.) vs. Ashland, 1 p.m.

California (Pa.) vs. East Stroudsburg, 1 p.m.

Miles vs. Carson-Newman, Noon

Wingate vs. Virginia Union, 1 p.m.

West Ala. vs. Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.

Central Okla. vs. Ouachita Baptist, 2 p.m.

Grand Valley St. vs. UIndy, 1 p.m.

Pittsburg St. vs. Harding, 2 p.m.

Augustana (S.D.) vs. Minnesota St., 1 p.m.

Western Colo. vs. Central Wash., 3 p.m.

Angelo St. vs. Bemidji St., 2 p.m.

Second Round

Charleston (W.Va.)-Ashland-winner vs. California (Pa.)-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA

Wingate-Virginia Union-winner vs. West Ala.-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA

Grand Valley St.-UIndy-winner vs. Pittsburg St.-Harding-winner, TBA

Western Colo.-Central Wash.-winner vs. Angelo St.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Saturday, November 30

Kutztown vs. Slippery Rock-New Haven-winner, 1 p.m.

Valdosta St. vs. Miles-Carson-Newman-winner, 1 p.m.

Ferris St. vs. Central Okla.-Ouachita Baptist-winner, 1 p.m.

CSU Pueblo vs. Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Kutztown-Slippery Rock-New Haven-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.)-Ashland-California (Pa.)-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA

Valdosta St.-Miles-Carson-Newman-winner vs. Wingate-Virginia Union-West Ala.-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA

Ferris St.-Central Okla.-Ouachita Baptist-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-UIndy-Pittsburg St.-Harding-winner, TBA

CSU Pueblo-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Angelo St.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Kutztown-Slippery Rock-New Haven-Charleston (W.Va.)-Ashland-California (Pa.)-East Stroudsburg-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Miles-Carson-Newman-Wingate-Virginia Union-West Ala.-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA

Ferris St.-Central Okla.-Ouachita Baptist-Grand Valley St.-UIndy-Pittsburg St.-Harding-winner vs. CSU Pueblo-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Angelo St.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Championship

Saturday, December 21

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up