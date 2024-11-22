NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 23
Slippery Rock vs. New Haven, 1 p.m.
Charleston (W.Va.) vs. Ashland, 1 p.m.
California (Pa.) vs. East Stroudsburg, 1 p.m.
Miles vs. Carson-Newman, Noon
Wingate vs. Virginia Union, 1 p.m.
West Ala. vs. Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.
Central Okla. vs. Ouachita Baptist, 2 p.m.
Grand Valley St. vs. UIndy, 1 p.m.
Pittsburg St. vs. Harding, 2 p.m.
Augustana (S.D.) vs. Minnesota St., 1 p.m.
Western Colo. vs. Central Wash., 3 p.m.
Angelo St. vs. Bemidji St., 2 p.m.
Second Round
Charleston (W.Va.)-Ashland-winner vs. California (Pa.)-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA
Wingate-Virginia Union-winner vs. West Ala.-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA
Grand Valley St.-UIndy-winner vs. Pittsburg St.-Harding-winner, TBA
Western Colo.-Central Wash.-winner vs. Angelo St.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA
Saturday, November 30
Kutztown vs. Slippery Rock-New Haven-winner, 1 p.m.
Valdosta St. vs. Miles-Carson-Newman-winner, 1 p.m.
Ferris St. vs. Central Okla.-Ouachita Baptist-winner, 1 p.m.
CSU Pueblo vs. Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Kutztown-Slippery Rock-New Haven-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.)-Ashland-California (Pa.)-East Stroudsburg-winner, TBA
Valdosta St.-Miles-Carson-Newman-winner vs. Wingate-Virginia Union-West Ala.-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA
Ferris St.-Central Okla.-Ouachita Baptist-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-UIndy-Pittsburg St.-Harding-winner, TBA
CSU Pueblo-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Angelo St.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA
Semifinals
Kutztown-Slippery Rock-New Haven-Charleston (W.Va.)-Ashland-California (Pa.)-East Stroudsburg-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Miles-Carson-Newman-Wingate-Virginia Union-West Ala.-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA
Ferris St.-Central Okla.-Ouachita Baptist-Grand Valley St.-UIndy-Pittsburg St.-Harding-winner vs. CSU Pueblo-Augustana (S.D.)-Minnesota St.-Western Colo.-Central Wash.-Angelo St.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA
Championship
Saturday, December 21
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
