NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 23 Slippery Rock 14, New Haven 7 Ashland 40, Charleston (W.Va.) 38 California…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 23

Slippery Rock 14, New Haven 7

Ashland 40, Charleston (W.Va.) 38

California (Pa.) 30, East Stroudsburg 27

Miles 14, Carson-Newman 13

Virginia Union 34, Wingate 31, OT

Lenoir-Rhyne 37, West Ala. 34

Central Okla. 38, Ouachita Baptist 31, OT

Grand Valley St. 24, UIndy 7

Harding 48, Pittsburg St. 3

Minnesota St. 20, Augustana (S.D.) 19

Western Colo. 28, Central Wash. 21

Bemidji St. 24, Angelo St. 14

Second Round

Ashland vs. California (Pa.), TBA

Virginia Union vs. Lenoir-Rhyne, TBA

Grand Valley St. vs. Harding, TBA

Western Colo. vs. Bemidji St., TBA

Saturday, November 30

Kutztown vs. Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.

Valdosta St. vs. Miles, 1 p.m.

Ferris St. vs. Central Okla., 1 p.m.

CSU Pueblo vs. Minnesota St., 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Kutztown-Slippery Rock-winner vs. Ashland-California (Pa.)-winner, TBA

Valdosta St.-Miles-winner vs. Virginia Union-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA

Ferris St.-Central Okla.-winner vs. Grand Valley St.-Harding-winner, TBA

CSU Pueblo-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Western Colo.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Kutztown-Slippery Rock-Ashland-California (Pa.)-winner vs. Valdosta St.-Miles-Virginia Union-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, TBA

Ferris St.-Central Okla.-Grand Valley St.-Harding-winner vs. CSU Pueblo-Minnesota St.-Western Colo.-Bemidji St.-winner, TBA

Championship

Saturday, December 21

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

