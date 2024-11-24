NCAA Div 1 Women’s Cross Country Championship

Top 10 Finishers
ATHLETE 6000M
1. Doris Lemngole
Alabama (SO) – 108 19:21.0
2:55.8
2. Pamela Kosgei
New Mexico (FR) – 274 19:27.8
3:02.6 +6.8
3. Hilda Olemomoi
Florida (JR) – 168 19:28.7
3:03.4 +7.7
4. Amy Bunnage
Stanford (SO) – 370 19:31.1
3:05.3 +10.1
5. Grace Hartman
NC State (SO) – 257 19:39.5
3:13.2 +18.5
6. Ceili McCabe
West Virginia (SR) – 477 19:41.2
3:14.8 +20.2
7. Paityn Noe
Arkansas (SO) – 123 19:42.3
3:10.2 +21.3
8. Hannah Gapes
NC State (SO) – 255 19:42.7
3:10.4 +21.7
9. Chloe Thomas
Connecticut (SR) – 161 19:43.5
3:12.4 +22.5
10. Kimberley May
Providence (SR) – 366 19:45.1
3:13.6 +24.1
Top 5 Teams
TEAM 6000M
1. BYU 147
2. West Virginia 164
-13
3. Providence 183
-31
4. Northern Arizona 206
+29
5. Oregon 210
-29
