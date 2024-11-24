NCAA Div 1 Women’s Cross Country Championship

Top 10 Finishers ATHLETE 6000M 1. Doris Lemngole Alabama (SO) – 108 19:21.0 2:55.8 2. Pamela Kosgei New Mexico (FR)…

Top 10 Finishers

ATHLETE 6000M

1. Doris Lemngole

Alabama (SO) – 108 19:21.0

2:55.8

2. Pamela Kosgei

New Mexico (FR) – 274 19:27.8

3:02.6 +6.8

3. Hilda Olemomoi

Florida (JR) – 168 19:28.7

3:03.4 +7.7

4. Amy Bunnage

Stanford (SO) – 370 19:31.1

3:05.3 +10.1

5. Grace Hartman

NC State (SO) – 257 19:39.5

3:13.2 +18.5

6. Ceili McCabe

West Virginia (SR) – 477 19:41.2

3:14.8 +20.2

7. Paityn Noe

Arkansas (SO) – 123 19:42.3

3:10.2 +21.3

8. Hannah Gapes

NC State (SO) – 255 19:42.7

3:10.4 +21.7

9. Chloe Thomas

Connecticut (SR) – 161 19:43.5

3:12.4 +22.5

10. Kimberley May

Providence (SR) – 366 19:45.1

3:13.6 +24.1

Top 5 Teams

TEAM 6000M

1. BYU 147

2. West Virginia 164

-13

3. Providence 183

-31

4. Northern Arizona 206

+29

5. Oregon 210

-29

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.