NCAA 2024 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 30
New Hampshire vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.
Richmond vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Southeast Mo. St., Noon
Tarleton St. vs. Drake, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian vs. Northern Ariz., 3 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Central Conn. St., Noon
Villanova vs. Eastern Ky., 2 p.m.
Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.
Second Round
Saturday, December 7
Montana St. vs. New Hampshire-UT Martin-winner, 3 p.m.
Idaho vs. Richmond-Lehigh-winner, 9 p.m.
UC Davis vs. Illinois St.-Southeast Mo. St.-winner, 4 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Tarleton St.-Drake-winner, 3 p.m.
North Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian-Northern Ariz.-winner, 3 p.m.
Mercer vs. Rhode Island-Central Conn. St.-winner, 2 p.m.
UIW vs. Villanova-Eastern Ky.-winner, 2 p.m.
South Dakota St. vs. Montana-Tennessee St.-winner, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Montana St.-New Hampshire-UT Martin-winner vs. Idaho-Richmond-Lehigh-winner, TBA
UC Davis-Illinois St.-Southeast Mo. St.-winner vs. South Dakota-Tarleton St.-Drake-winner, TBA
North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-Northern Ariz.-winner vs. Mercer-Rhode Island-Central Conn. St.-winner, TBA
UIW-Villanova-Eastern Ky.-winner vs. South Dakota St.-Montana-Tennessee St.-winner, TBA
Semifinals
Montana St.-New Hampshire-UT Martin-Idaho-Richmond-Lehigh-winner vs. UC Davis-Illinois St.-Southeast Mo. St.-South Dakota-Tarleton St.-Drake-winner, TBA
North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-Northern Ariz.-Mercer-Rhode Island-Central Conn. St.-winner vs. UIW-Villanova-Eastern Ky.-South Dakota St.-Montana-Tennessee St.-winner, TBA
Championship
Monday, January 6
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.