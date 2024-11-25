Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA 2024 FCS Playoff Glance

NCAA 2024 FCS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 10:00 AM

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 30

New Hampshire vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.

Richmond vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Southeast Mo. St., Noon

Tarleton St. vs. Drake, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Ariz., 3 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Central Conn. St., Noon

Villanova vs. Eastern Ky., 2 p.m.

Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, December 7

Montana St. vs. New Hampshire-UT Martin-winner, 3 p.m.

Idaho vs. Richmond-Lehigh-winner, 9 p.m.

UC Davis vs. Illinois St.-Southeast Mo. St.-winner, 4 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Tarleton St.-Drake-winner, 3 p.m.

North Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian-Northern Ariz.-winner, 3 p.m.

Mercer vs. Rhode Island-Central Conn. St.-winner, 2 p.m.

UIW vs. Villanova-Eastern Ky.-winner, 2 p.m.

South Dakota St. vs. Montana-Tennessee St.-winner, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Montana St.-New Hampshire-UT Martin-winner vs. Idaho-Richmond-Lehigh-winner, TBA

UC Davis-Illinois St.-Southeast Mo. St.-winner vs. South Dakota-Tarleton St.-Drake-winner, TBA

North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-Northern Ariz.-winner vs. Mercer-Rhode Island-Central Conn. St.-winner, TBA

UIW-Villanova-Eastern Ky.-winner vs. South Dakota St.-Montana-Tennessee St.-winner, TBA

Semifinals

Montana St.-New Hampshire-UT Martin-Idaho-Richmond-Lehigh-winner vs. UC Davis-Illinois St.-Southeast Mo. St.-South Dakota-Tarleton St.-Drake-winner, TBA

North Dakota St.-Abilene Christian-Northern Ariz.-Mercer-Rhode Island-Central Conn. St.-winner vs. UIW-Villanova-Eastern Ky.-South Dakota St.-Montana-Tennessee St.-winner, TBA

Championship

Monday, January 6

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up