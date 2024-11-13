NBA referee Scott Wall diagnosed with leukemia, receiving treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA referee Scott Wall was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year and is in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA referee Scott Wall was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year and is in treatment, the National Basketball Referees Association announced Wednesday.

All referees will be using a whistle marked with the No. 31 — Wall’s referee jersey number — for the remainder of the season. The union said that tribute was happening as a sign of “solidarity with our brother.”

Wall has undergone chemotherapy treatment and had a 30-day hospital stay, the union said, adding that “doctors have successfully eliminated the leukemia cells from his body and have transitioned Scott into the next phase of treatment.”

Wall has worked 1,530 games in 30 seasons as an NBA referee. The Florida resident was selected to work the 2012 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando.

