NBA Cup: How to watch, betting odds and more about the league’s in-season tournament

The NBA Cup is back for a second season, starting Tuesday night and running through Dec. 17.

It was called the In-Season Tournament last year when it debuted, after years and years of Commissioner Adam Silver wanting to add something extra to the regular season. All 30 teams take part and will play four group-stage games.

From there, eight teams move to the quarterfinals and the winners of those games will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Dec. 14.

All games in the tournament — except for the championship game — count in the regular-season standings and statistics. The championship game is considered extra and isn’t part of the 82-game season for the two teams that make the final.

What’s at stake?

To the winners: pride, a trophy and money.

Players on the winning team will claim $514,971 each, while $205,988 goes to each player on the runner-up team, $102,994 to players whose teams lost in the semifinals and $51,497 to those players whose teams lost in the quarterfinals.

Who plays where and who plays when?

A breakdown of the groups:

East Group A — New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte.

Schedule: New York at Philadelphia, Tuesday; Charlotte at Orlando, Tuesday; Brooklyn at New York, Friday; Philadelphia at Orlando, Friday; Charlotte at Brooklyn, Nov. 19; Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Nov. 22; New York at Charlotte, Nov. 29; Orlando at Brooklyn, Nov. 29; Philadelphia at Charlotte, Dec. 3; Orlando at New York, Dec. 3.

East Group B — Milwaukee, Indiana, Miami, Toronto, Detroit.

Schedule: Miami at Detroit, Tuesday; Toronto at Milwaukee, Tuesday; Miami at Indiana, Friday; Detroit at Toronto, Friday; Indiana at Milwaukee, Nov. 22; Milwaukee at Miami, Nov. 26; Toronto at Miami, Nov. 29; Detroit at Indiana, Nov. 29; Milwaukee at Detroit, Dec. 3; Indiana at Toronto, Dec. 3.

East Group C — Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington.

Schedule: Atlanta at Boston, Tuesday; Chicago at Cleveland, Friday; Washington at Atlanta, Friday; Cleveland at Boston, Nov. 19; Atlanta at Chicago, Nov. 22; Boston at Washington, Nov. 22; Chicago at Washington, Nov. 26; Boston at Chicago, Nov. 29; Cleveland at Atlanta, Nov. 29; Washington at Cleveland, Dec. 3.

West Group A — Minnesota, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento, Houston, Portland.

Schedule: Minnesota at Portland, Tuesday; Minnesota at Sacramento, Nov. 15; LA Clippers at Houston, Nov. 15; Sacramento at LA Clippers, Nov. 22; Portland at Houston, Nov. 22; Houston at Minnesota, Nov. 26; LA Clippers at Minnesota, Nov. 29; Sacramento at Portland, Nov. 29; Houston at Sacramento, Dec. 3; Portland at LA Clippers, Dec. 3.

West Group B — Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah, San Antonio.

Schedule: Phoenix at Utah, Tuesday; LA Lakers at San Antonio, Friday; Phoenix at Oklahoma City, Friday; Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Nov. 19; Utah at LA Lakers, Nov. 19; LA Lakers at Phoenix, Nov. 26; San Antonio at Utah, Nov. 26; Oklahoma City at LA Lakers, Nov. 29; Utah at Oklahoma City, Dec. 3; San Antonio at Phoenix, Dec. 3.

West Group C — Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Golden State, Memphis.

Schedule: Dallas at Golden State, Tuesday; Denver at New Orleans, Friday; Memphis at Golden State, Friday; Denver at Memphis, Nov. 19; New Orleans at Dallas, Nov. 19; Dallas at Denver, Nov. 22; Golden State at New Orleans, Nov. 22; New Orleans at Memphis, Nov. 29; Memphis at Dallas, Dec. 3; Golden State at Denver, Dec. 3.

What to know

If teams get eliminated in group play, they’ll have two more games added to their schedule. If teams get eliminated in the quarterfinals, they’ll have one more game added.

All teams have only 80 games scheduled so far in the regular season but will play 82. That’s why the title game doesn’t count; it would be an 83rd game for those teams (the 80 games that are already scheduled, then the quarterfinal, then the semifinal will be their 82 games).

Not every game played over the next month is a tournament game. A quick way to know if it is a tournament matchup: Every team has a new, distinctive court for these games. See those courts, and you’ll know it’s a Cup game.

Betting favorites

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, reigning NBA champion Boston (+400) enters this tournament as the favorite to win the NBA Cup. Cleveland (+700) is the second choice, followed by New York (+800) and four teams — Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Denver and Golden State — are next, all at +1200.

The defending tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers have odds of +1400.

How to watch

TNT has national doubleheaders Tuesday, then again on Nov. 19, Nov. 26 and Dec 3. ESPN has national doubleheaders Friday and again on Nov. 22. ESPN and NBA TV will show five games — spanning about 13 hours — on Friday, Nov. 29, with games starting at noon and tipping off through 10 p.m.

Local broadcasts will also be available, as usual.

