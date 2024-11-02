NASCAR-Xfinity National Debt Relief 250 Results

Saturday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 250…

Saturday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 250 laps, 60 points.

2. (7) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 45.

3. (3) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 250, 46.

4. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 250, 46.

5. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 46.

6. (8) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 250, 41.

7. (2) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 250, 30.

8. (18) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 250, 29.

9. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 29.

10. (22) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 250, 27.

11. (13) Riley Herbst, Ford, 250, 34.

12. (4) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 250, 31.

13. (19) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 250, 25.

14. (6) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (38) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 250, 31.

16. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 250, 21.

17. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250, 24.

18. (26) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 250, 19.

19. (24) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 250, 18.

20. (31) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 250, 17.

21. (27) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 250, 16.

22. (36) Mason Maggio, Ford, 250, 0.

23. (35) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 250, 14.

24. (32) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 250, 13.

25. (28) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

26. (37) Greg Van Alst, Ford, 250, 11.

27. (29) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249, 10.

28. (20) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 249, 9.

29. (14) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, dvp, 234, 8.

30. (12) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 228, 7.

31. (17) Bubba Pollard, Toyota, 223, 6.

32. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, ignition, 205, 5.

33. (15) William Sawalich, Toyota, suspension, 164, 0.

34. (34) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, brakes, 162, 3.

35. (25) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, accident, 56, 2.

36. (1) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 53, 1.

37. (33) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, brakes, 44, 1.

38. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 59.998 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 11 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.587 seconds.

Caution Flags: 13 for 84 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: P.Retzlaff 0-17; C.Smith 18-39; P.Retzlaff 40-42; C.Custer 43-59; A.Almirola 60-80; C.Smith 81-92; A.Almirola 93-105; R.Sieg 106-118; A.Almirola 119-140; S.Creed 141-153; A.Almirola 154-177; K.Sieg 178-180; A.Almirola 181-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Almirola, 5 times for 150 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 34 laps; P.Retzlaff, 2 times for 20 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 17 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 13 laps; R.Sieg, 1 time for 13 laps; K.Sieg, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 4; S.Mayer, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Custer, 2; C.Smith, 2; A.Almirola, 2; R.Truex, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1; J.Love, 1; S.Smith, 1; R.Herbst, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 3128; 2. C.Custer, 3121; 3. A.Hill, 3116; 4. A.Allmendinger, 3103; 5. C.Smith, 3093; 6. J.Love, 3086; 7. S.Mayer, 3074; 8. S.Smith, 3026; 9. S.Creed, 2176; 10. R.Herbst, 2160; 11. P.Kligerman, 2138; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2123; 13. R.Sieg, 811; 14. B.Jones, 669; 15. A.Alfredo, 610; 16. B.Poole, 534.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.