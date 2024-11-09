NASCAR-Xfinity NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Results

Saturday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Riley Herbst, Ford, 213…

Saturday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Riley Herbst, Ford, 213 laps, 60 points.

2. (37) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 213, 35.

3. (38) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 213, 44.

4. (21) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 213, 38.

5. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 213, 41.

6. (6) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 213, 39.

7. (2) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 213, 47.

8. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 213, 29.

9. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 213, 28.

10. (5) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 213, 27.

11. (8) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 213, 35.

12. (17) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 213, 25.

13. (1) William Sawalich, Toyota, 213, 0.

14. (31) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 213, 23.

15. (15) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 213, 22.

16. (16) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 213, 21.

17. (13) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 213, 0.

18. (33) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 213, 19.

19. (24) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 213, 18.

20. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 213, 17.

21. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 213, 16.

22. (25) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 213, 15.

23. (23) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 213, 14.

24. (28) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 213, 13.

25. (20) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 213, 12.

26. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 213, 11.

27. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 213, 10.

28. (30) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 212, 9.

29. (29) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 212, 8.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 212, 7.

31. (26) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 210, 6.

32. (27) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 209, 0.

33. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 208, 4.

34. (10) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 204, 3.

35. (18) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, engine, 169, 0.

36. (12) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 152, 1.

37. (35) Greg Van Alst, Ford, suspension, 108, 1.

38. (14) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 61, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.541 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 24 minutes, 20 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.247 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 53 laps.

Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W.Sawalich 0; S.Creed 1-6; R.Herbst 7; S.Creed 8-9; R.Herbst 10-49; J.Allgaier 50; R.Herbst 51-54; C.Custer 55-59; R.Herbst 60-78; J.Allgaier 79; S.Creed 80-89; R.Herbst 90-145; C.Custer 146-147; S.Creed 148-149; D.Dye 150-151; P.Kligerman 152-153; R.Herbst 154-199; J.Allgaier 200; A.Hill 201-205; J.Love 206-211; J.Allgaier 212; R.Herbst 213

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Herbst, 7 times for 167 laps; S.Creed, 4 times for 20 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 7 laps; J.Love, 1 time for 6 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 5 laps; J.Allgaier, 4 times for 4 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Dye, 1 time for 2 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 4; S.Mayer, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; A.Almirola, 3; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Smith, 2; R.Truex, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1; J.Love, 1; R.Herbst, 1; S.Smith, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 4000; 2. C.Custer, 4000; 3. J.Allgaier, 4000; 4. A.Allmendinger, 4000; 5. C.Smith, 2273; 6. S.Creed, 2217; 7. J.Love, 2208; 8. R.Herbst, 2194; 9. S.Mayer, 2170; 10. P.Kligerman, 2167; 11. S.Smith, 2163; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2132; 13. R.Sieg, 842; 14. B.Jones, 677; 15. A.Alfredo, 640; 16. B.Poole, 559.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

