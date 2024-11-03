NASCAR Cup Series XFINITY 500 Results

Sunday At Martinsville Speedway Ridgeway, Va. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500…

Sunday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500 laps, 55 points.

2. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 45.

3. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500, 46.

4. (24) Austin Cindric, Ford, 500, 33.

5. (37) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 40.

6. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 46.

7. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 37.

8. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500, 29.

9. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 39.

10. (12) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 29.

11. (25) Noah Gragson, Ford, 500, 28.

12. (29) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 500, 0.

13. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 31.

14. (8) Ryan Preece, Ford, 500, 31.

15. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 500, 30.

16. (11) Josh Berry, Ford, 500, 21.

17. (15) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 500, 20.

18. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 499, 19.

19. (21) Erik Jones, Toyota, 499, 18.

20. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 499, 17.

21. (36) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 499, 16.

22. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 499, 20.

23. (20) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 498, 14.

24. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 498, 13.

25. (27) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 498, 12.

26. (13) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 498, 11.

27. (33) Kaz Grala, Ford, 497, 10.

28. (23) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 497, 9.

29. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 497, 8.

30. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 497, 7.

31. (32) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 496, 6.

32. (5) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 495, 5.

33. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 490, 4.

34. (31) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, brakes, 458, 3.

35. (34) Corey LaJoie, Ford, garage, 365, 2.

36. (6) Harrison Burton, Ford, engine, 347, 1.

37. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, brakes, 131, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.68 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 28 minutes, 31 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.593 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 66 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-41; C.Elliott 42-84; W.Byron 85-86; C.Elliott 87-140; W.Byron 141-185; C.Elliott 186; R.Blaney 187-202; B.Keselowski 203-263; R.Blaney 264; B.Keselowski 265-373; B.Wallace 374-379; C.Elliott 380-401; W.Byron 402-405; K.Larson 406-476; C.Elliott 477-485; R.Blaney 486-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 2 times for 170 laps; C.Elliott, 5 times for 129 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 71 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 51 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 41 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 32 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 6 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 6; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 3; T.Reddick, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; J.Logano, 3; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Cindric, 1; D.Suárez, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; H.Burton, 1; C.Buescher, 1; R.Chastain, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 4132; 2. W.Byron, 4110; 3. K.Larson, 4103; 4. T.Reddick, 4098; 5. D.Hamlin, 4092; 6. R.Blaney, 4072; 7. J.Logano, 4070; 8. C.Elliott, 4067; 9. A.Bowman, 2264; 10. M.Truex, 2213; 11. A.Cindric, 2189; 12. D.Suárez, 2185; 13. T.Gibbs, 2163; 14. B.Keselowski, 2147; 15. C.Briscoe, 2146; 16. H.Burton, 2100.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.