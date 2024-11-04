Live Radio
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 2:00 PM

Through Nov. 3

1. Kyle Larson, 6.

2. Christopher Bell, 3.

2. Ryan Blaney, 3.

2. William Byron, 3.

2. Denny Hamlin, 3.

2. Joey Logano, 3.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

8. Alex Bowman, 1.

8. Chase Briscoe, 1.

8. Chris Buescher, 1.

8. Harrison Burton, 1.

8. Ross Chastain, 1.

8. Austin Cindric, 1.

8. Austin Dillon, 1.

8. Chase Elliott, 1.

8. Brad Keselowski, 1.

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 1.

8. Daniel Suárez, 1.

