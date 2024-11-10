NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship Results

Sunday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312…

Sunday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 312 laps, 40 points.

2. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 312, 35.

3. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 312, 34.

4. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 312, 39.

5. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 312, 49.

6. (10) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 312, 31.

7. (29) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 312, 30.

8. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312, 38.

9. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 312, 33.

10. (34) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 312, 27.

11. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312, 35.

12. (21) Noah Gragson, Ford, 312, 25.

13. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 312, 25.

14. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312, 23.

15. (27) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312, 22.

16. (9) Harrison Burton, Ford, 312, 21.

17. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 312, 31.

18. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 312, 19.

19. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 312, 18.

20. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 311, 17.

21. (25) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 311, 16.

22. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 15.

23. (22) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 311, 14.

24. (39) Josh Berry, Ford, 311, 13.

25. (26) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 311, 12.

26. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 310, 11.

27. (36) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 310, 10.

28. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 310, 9.

29. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 310, 8.

30. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 310, 7.

31. (35) Michael McDowell, Ford, 309, 6.

32. (20) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 309, 5.

33. (30) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 309, 4.

34. (31) Kaz Grala, Ford, 308, 3.

35. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 306, 0.

36. (38) Chad Finchum, Ford, 302, 0.

37. (33) Ryan Preece, Ford, 302, 1.

38. (40) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 294, 0.

39. (28) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 247, 1.

40. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 1, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.2 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 16 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.330 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-9; J.Logano 10-63; W.Byron 64; C.Elliott 65-71; C.Bell 72-117; K.Larson 118-124; A.Bowman 125; T.Gilliland 126; C.Bell 127-177; R.Blaney 178-188; W.Byron 189; C.Bell 190-235; R.Blaney 236; W.Byron 237-247; K.Larson 248-253; W.Byron 254-259; J.Logano 260-312

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 3 times for 143 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 107 laps; W.Byron, 4 times for 19 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 13 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 12 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 7 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 6; W.Byron, 3; T.Reddick, 3; R.Blaney, 3; J.Logano, 3; C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; C.Elliott, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Cindric, 1; D.Suárez, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; H.Burton, 1; C.Buescher, 1; R.Chastain, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 5000; 2. T.Reddick, 5000; 3. R.Blaney, 5000; 4. J.Logano, 5000; 5. C.Bell, 2363; 6. K.Larson, 2339; 7. C.Elliott, 2304; 8. A.Bowman, 2295; 9. D.Hamlin, 2293; 10. M.Truex, 2226; 11. A.Cindric, 2222; 12. D.Suárez, 2199; 13. B.Keselowski, 2186; 14. C.Briscoe, 2176; 15. T.Gibbs, 2168; 16. H.Burton, 2101.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

