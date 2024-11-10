NASCAR Cup Series Champions

2024 — Joey Logano 2023 — Ryan Blaney 2022 — Joey Logano 2021 — Kyle Larson 2020 — Chase Elliot…

2024 — Joey Logano

2023 — Ryan Blaney

2022 — Joey Logano

2021 — Kyle Larson

2020 — Chase Elliot

2019 — Kyle Busch

2018 — Joey Logano

2017 — Martin Truex Jr.

2016 — Jimmie Johnson

2015 — Kyle Busch

2014 — Kevin Harvick

2013 — Jimmie Johnson

2012 — Brad Keselowski

2011 — Tony Stewart

2010 — Jimmie Johnson

2009 — Jimmie Johnson

2008 — Jimmie Johnson

2007 — Jimmie Johnson

2006 — Jimmie Johnson

2005 — Tony Stewart

2004 — Kurt Busch

2003 — Matt Kenseth

2002 — Tony Stewart

2001 — Jeff Gordon

2000 — Bobby Labonte

1999 — Dale Jarrett

1998 — Jeff Gordon

1997 — Jeff Gordon

1996 — Terry Labonte

1995 — Jeff Gordon

1994 — Dale Earnhardt

1993 — Dale Earnhardt

1992 — Alan Kulwicki

1991 — Dale Earnhardt

1990 — Dale Earnhardt

1989 — Rusty Wallace

1988 — Bill Elliott

1987 — Dale Earnhardt

1986 — Dale Earnhardt

1985 — Darrell Waltrip

1984 — Terry Labonte

1983 — Bobby Allison

1982 — Darrell Waltrip

1981 — Darrell Waltrip

1980 — Dale Earnhardt

1979 — Richard Petty

1978 — Cale Yarborough

1977 — Cale Yarborough

1976 — Cale Yarborough

1975 — Richard Petty

1974 — Richard Petty

1973 — Benny Parsons

1972 — Richard Petty

1971 — Richard Petty

1970 — Bobby Isaac

1969 — David Pearson

1968 — David Pearson

1967 — Richard Petty

1966 — David Pearson

1965 — Ned Jarrett

1964 — Richard Petty

1963 — Joe Weatherly

1962 — Joe Weatherly

1961 — Ned Jarrett

1960 — Rex White

1959 — Lee Petty

1958 — Lee Petty

1957 — Buck Baker

1956 — Buck Baker

1955 — Tim Flock

1954 — Lee Petty

1953 — Herb Thomas

1952 — Tim Flock

1951 — Herb Thomas

1950 — Bill Rexford

1949 — Red Byron

