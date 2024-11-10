NASCAR Cup Series Champions

2024 — Joey Logano
2023 — Ryan Blaney
2022 — Joey Logano
2021 — Kyle Larson
2020 — Chase Elliot
2019 — Kyle Busch
2018 — Joey Logano
2017 — Martin Truex Jr.
2016 — Jimmie Johnson
2015 — Kyle Busch
2014 — Kevin Harvick
2013 — Jimmie Johnson
2012 — Brad Keselowski
2011 — Tony Stewart
2010 — Jimmie Johnson
2009 — Jimmie Johnson
2008 — Jimmie Johnson
2007 — Jimmie Johnson
2006 — Jimmie Johnson
2005 — Tony Stewart
2004 — Kurt Busch
2003 — Matt Kenseth
2002 — Tony Stewart
2001 — Jeff Gordon
2000 — Bobby Labonte
1999 — Dale Jarrett
1998 — Jeff Gordon
1997 — Jeff Gordon
1996 — Terry Labonte
1995 — Jeff Gordon
1994 — Dale Earnhardt
1993 — Dale Earnhardt
1992 — Alan Kulwicki
1991 — Dale Earnhardt
1990 — Dale Earnhardt
1989 — Rusty Wallace
1988 — Bill Elliott
1987 — Dale Earnhardt
1986 — Dale Earnhardt
1985 — Darrell Waltrip
1984 — Terry Labonte
1983 — Bobby Allison
1982 — Darrell Waltrip
1981 — Darrell Waltrip
1980 — Dale Earnhardt
1979 — Richard Petty
1978 — Cale Yarborough
1977 — Cale Yarborough
1976 — Cale Yarborough
1975 — Richard Petty
1974 — Richard Petty
1973 — Benny Parsons
1972 — Richard Petty
1971 — Richard Petty
1970 — Bobby Isaac
1969 — David Pearson
1968 — David Pearson
1967 — Richard Petty
1966 — David Pearson
1965 — Ned Jarrett
1964 — Richard Petty
1963 — Joe Weatherly
1962 — Joe Weatherly
1961 — Ned Jarrett
1960 — Rex White
1959 — Lee Petty
1958 — Lee Petty
1957 — Buck Baker
1956 — Buck Baker
1955 — Tim Flock
1954 — Lee Petty
1953 — Herb Thomas
1952 — Tim Flock
1951 — Herb Thomas
1950 — Bill Rexford
1949 — Red Byron
