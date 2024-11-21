Mrazek makes 32 saves as the Blackhawks beat the Panthers 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 32 saves and Teuvo Teravainen scored, helping the Chicago Blackhawks top the Florida Panthers…

Craig Smith and Nick Foligno also scored as Chicago stopped a three-game slide. The Blackhawks also improved to 3-5-0 at home this season.

Mrazek returned to Chicago’s lineup after he missed Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Florida because of a personal matter.

Sam Reinhart scored his 15th goal for Florida, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Spencer Knight stopped 17 shots for the Stanley Cup champions.

Teravainen put Chicago in front with a power-play goal 2:46 into the first period. It was his second goal in his last 17 games.

Smith made it 2-0 when he got a pass from Pat Maroon and went to his backhand to convert a breakaway 10:07 into the second. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Reinhart responded 34 seconds later, beating a screened Mrazek for his fourth goal in his last five games.

Florida pressed for the tying goal in the final minutes, but Foligno put it away with an empty-netter with 1:00 left.

Takeaways

Panthers: Came up empty on a couple of prime scoring opportunities.

Blackhawks: Coach Luke Richardson was looking for more fight from his team after it blew a 2-1 lead in the third period of the loss to the Ducks. The Blackhawks responded, especially in the last part of the game.

Key moment

Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was sent off for delay of game 12:22 into the third, but the Blackhawks killed off the penalty. Florida went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Key stat

Foligno has 10 goals and 14 assists in his career against Florida.

Up next

Florida opens a three-game homestand on Saturday night against Colorado. Chicago visits Philadelphia on Saturday.

