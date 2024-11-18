MLB Salary Arbitration Eligibles List

BALTIMORE (13) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Kyle Bradish, rhp; Dean Kremer, rhp; Jorge Mateo, 2b; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Cedric Mullins,…

BALTIMORE (13) — Keegan Akin, lhp; Kyle Bradish, rhp; Dean Kremer, rhp; Jorge Mateo, 2b; Ryan Mountcastle, 1b; Cedric Mullins, of; Emmanuel Rivera, 3b; Trevor Rogers, lhp; Adley Rutschman, c; Gregory Soto, lhp; Ramón Urías, inf; Jacob Wells, rhp; Tyler Webb, rhp.

BOSTON (3) — Kutter Crawford, rhp; Jarren Duran, of; Tanner Houck, rhp.

CHICAGO (7) — Justin Anderson, rhp; Garrett Crochet, lhp; Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; Penn Murfee, rhp; Gavin Sheets, 1b; Andrew Vaughn, 1b; Steven Wilson, rhp.

CLEVELAND (8) — Sam Hentges, lhp; Steven Kwan, of; Ben Lively, rhp; Triston McKenzie, rhp; Eli Morgan, rhp; Josh Naylor, 1b; Nick Sandlin, rhp; Lane Thomas, of.

DETROIT (9) — Beau Brieske, rhp; Jason Foley, rhp; Andy Ibáñez, 3b; Zach McKinstry, 2b; Casey Mize, rhp; Jake Rogers, c; Tarik Skubal, lhp; Will Vest, rhp; Matt Vierling, of.

HOUSTON (8) — Bryan Abreu, rhp; Mauricio Dubón, of; Luis Garcia, rhp; Chas McCormick, of; Jake Meyers, of; Jeremy Peña, ss; Kyle Tucker, of; Framber Valdez, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Kris Bubic, lhp; Hunter Harvey, rhp; Carlos Hernández, rhp; Kyle Isbel, of; MJ Melendez, of; John Schreiber, rhp; Brady Singer, rhp; Kyle Wright, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (10) — Jo Adell, of; Brock Burke, lhp; Reid Detmers, lhp; Mickey Moniak, of; José Quijada, lhp; Luis Rengifo, 1b-2b; Patrick Sandoval, lhp; José Suarez, lhp; Matt Thaiss, c; Taylor Ward, of.

MINNESOTA (11) — Willi Castro, of-inf; Jhoan Durán, rhp; Griffin Jax, rhp; Ryan Jeffers, c; Trevor Larnach, of; Royce Lewis, 3b; Bailey Ober, rhp; Joe Ryan, rhp; Brock Stewart, rhp; Michael Tonkin, rhp; Justin Topa, rhp.

NEW YORK (10) — Jon Berti, inf; JT Brubaker, rhp; Jazz Chisholm, Jr., inf; Nestor Cortes, lhp; Scott Effross, rhp; Trent Grisham, of; Mark Leiter Jr., rhp; Tim Mayza, lhp; Clarke Schmidt, rhp; Jose Trevino, c.

SEATTLE (11) — Randy Arozarena, of; J.T. Chargois, rhp; Logan Gilbert, rhp; Sam Haggerty, of; George Kirby, rhp; Cal Raleigh, c; Josh Rojas, 3b; Tayler Saucedo, lhp; Gabe Speier, lhp; Trent Thornton, rhp; Austin Voth, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (12) — Tyler Alexander, lhp; Shane Baz, rhp; Dylan Carlson, of; Garrett Cleavinger, lhp; Zack Littell, rhp; Richard Lovelady, lhp; Colin Poche, lhp; Drew Rasmussen, rhp; Ben Rortvedt, c; Jose Siri, of; Cole Sulser, rhp; Taylor Walls, ss.

TEXAS (5) — Dane Dunning, rhp; Jonah Heim, c; Nathaniel Lowe, 1b; Josh Sborz, rhp; Leody Taveras, of.

TORONTO (9) — Ernie Clement, inf; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1b; Alejandro Kirk, c; Alek Manoah, rhp; Zach Pop, rhp; Jordan Romano, rhp; Erik Swanson, rhp; Dillon Tate, rhp; Daulton Varsho, of.

ATHLETICS (4) — Miguel Andujar, of; Seth Brown, of; Dany Jiménez, rhp; Brent Rooker, dh-of.

ARIZONA (8) — Zac Gallen, rhp; Kevin Ginkel, rhp; Joe Mantiply, lhp; Kyle Nelson, lhp; Geraldo Perdomo, ss; A.J. Puk, lhp; Pavin Smith, 1b; Ryan Thompson, rhp.

ATLANTA (5) — Griffin Canning, rhp; Jarred Kelenic, of; Ramon Laureano, of; Dylan Lee, lhp; Huascar Ynoa, rhp.

CHICAGO (10) — Adbert Alzolay, rhp; Nick Madrigal, inf; Julian Merryweather, rhp; Isaac Paredes, 3b; Nate Pearson, rhp; Justin Steele, lhp; Mike Tauchman, of; Keegan Thompson, rhp; Trey Wingenter, rhp; Patrick Wisdom, 1b-3b.

CINCINNATI (7) — Alexis Díaz, rhp; Santiago Espinal, inf; Jake Fraley, of; Ian Gibaut, rhp; Nick Lodolo, lhp; Sam Moll, lhp; Tyler Stephenson, c.

COLORADO (7) — Ryan Feltner, rhp; Lucas Gilbreath, lhp; Austin Gomber, lhp; Sam Hilliard, of; Justin Lawrence, rhp; Cal Quantrill, rhp; Brendan Rodgers, 2b.

LOS ANGELES (9) — Anthony Banda, lhp; Connor Brogdon, rhp; Tony Gonsolin, rhp; Brusdar Graterol, rhp; Michael Kopech, rhp; Gavin Lux, 2b; Dustin May, rhp; Evan Phillips, rhp; Alex Vesia, lhp.

MIAMI (6) — Anthony Bender, rhp; Edward Cabrera, rhp; Nick Fortes, c; Braxton Garrett, lhp; Jesús Luzardo, lhp; Jesús Sánchez, of.

MILWAUKEE (8) — Aaron Civale, rhp; William Contreras, c; Eric Haase, c; Nick Mears, rhp; Trevor Megill, rhp; Hoby Milner, lhp; Joel Payamps, rhp; Devin Williams, rhp.

NEW YORK (7) — Paul Blackburn, rhp; Tylor Megill, rhp; David Peterson, lhp; Sean Reid-Foley, rhp; Tyrone Taylor, of; Alex Young, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (8) — Alec Bohm, 3b; Austin Hays, of; Brandon Marsh, of; José Ruiz, rhp; Edmundo Sosa, inf; Bryson Stott, 2b; Garrett Stubbs, c; Ranger Suárez, lhp.

PITTSBURGH (8) — Joey Bart, c; David Bednar, rhp; Bryan De La Cruz, of; Bailey Falter, lhp; Colin Holderman, rhp; Connor Joe, 1b-of; Johan Oviedo, rhp; Dennis Santana, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (6) — Brendan Donovan, of-inf; Ryan Helsley, rhp; John King, lhp; Lars Nootbar, of; Andre Pallante, rhp; JoJo Romero, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (8) — Jason Adam, rhp; Luis Arraez, 1b-2b; Luis Campusano, c; Dylan Cease, rhp; Michael King, rhp; Adrián Morejón, lhp; Luis Patiño, rhp; Tyler Wade, inf-of.

SAN FRANCISCO (5) — Camilo Doval, rhp; Tyler Rogers, rhp; LaMonte Wade Jr., 1b; Austin Warren, rhp; Mike Yastrzemski, of.

WASHINGTON (8) — Riley Adams, c; Kyle Finnegan, rhp; Luis García, 2b; MacKenzie Gore, lhp; Derek Law, rhp; Tanner Rainey, rhp; Mason Thompson, rhp.

