MLB Qualifying Offers List

The one free agent who accepted a $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday and the 12 who rejected: ACCEPTED NATIONAL LEAGUE…

The one free agent who accepted a $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday and the 12 who rejected:

ACCEPTED

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CINCINNATI (1) — Nick Martinez, rhp.

___

REJECTED

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Corbin Burnes, rhp; Anthony Santander, of.

BOSTON (1) — Nick Pivetta, rhp.

HOUSTON (1) — Alex Bregman, 3b.

NEW YORK (1) — Juan Soto, of.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Christian Walker, 1b.

ATLANTA (1) — Max Fried, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Teoscar Hernández, of.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Willy Adames, ss;

NEW YORK (3) — Pete Alonso, 1b; Sean Manaea, lhp; Luis Severino, rhp;

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.