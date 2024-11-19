MLB Qualifying Offers List

The one free agent who accepted a $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday and the 12 who rejected:
ACCEPTED
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CINCINNATI (1) — Nick Martinez, rhp.
___
REJECTED
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (2) — Corbin Burnes, rhp; Anthony Santander, of.
BOSTON (1) — Nick Pivetta, rhp.
HOUSTON (1) — Alex Bregman, 3b.
NEW YORK (1) — Juan Soto, of.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (1) — Christian Walker, 1b.
ATLANTA (1) — Max Fried, lhp.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Teoscar Hernández, of.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Willy Adames, ss;
NEW YORK (3) — Pete Alonso, 1b; Sean Manaea, lhp; Luis Severino, rhp;
