MLB had 2 positives tests among 11,609 urine and blood samples for drugs in last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had just two positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs that resulted in discipline during the year ending with the World Series and exemptions for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder remained at a low.

There were 11,609 tests that included 9,455 urine samples and 2,154 blood samples to detect human growth hormone, independent program administrator Thomas M. Martin said in his annual report released Friday by MLB and the players’ association.

That was down slightly from a record 11,783 samples last year that included 9,550 for urine and 2,233 for blood. Total tests were MLB’s third-highest, also trailing 11,619 in 2019.

Offseason urine tests between 2023 and 2024 increased to 1,706 from 1,698, and there were 407 offseason blood tests.

The only positive test among players on 40-man rosters involved Cincinnati infielder Noelvi Marté, suspended for the first 80 games of 2024 following a positive test for boldenone, and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martínez, suspended for 80 games on June 23 following a positive for clomiphene two days after his major league debut.

There were no positive tests for banned stimulants that resulted in suspensions. A first positive involving a banned stimulant results in follow-up testing, and a second positive causes a 50-game suspension.

TUEs totaled 65, of which 61 were for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The 61 matched 2023, when the total dropped for a 10th consecutive year. That total was down from 72 in 2022 and 119 in 2013.

There was one TUE each for hypertension, sleep disorder, hormone function and uveitis/high eye pressure.

