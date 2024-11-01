MLB Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 144 players who have become free agents. Additional players with pending option decisions may become…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 144 players who have become free agents. Additional players with pending option decisions may become free agents through Monday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (6) — Corbin Burnes, rhp; Brooks Kriske, rhp; James McCann, c; John Means, lhp; Anthony Santander, of; Austin Slater, of.

BOSTON (9) — Luis A. García, rhp; Danny Jansen, c; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Chris Martin, rhp; Tyler O’Neill, of; James Paxton, lhp; Nick Pivetta, rhp; Lucas Sims, rhp; Naoyuki Uwasawa, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Michael Clevinger, rhp; Chris Flexen, rhp; Dominic Leone, rhp; Michael Soroka, rhp.

CLEVELAND (4) — Shane Bieber, rhp; Matt Boyd, lhp; Alex Cobb, rhp; Austin Hedges,. c.

DETROIT (0)

HOUSTON (8) — Alex Bregman, 3b; Caleb Ferguson, lhp; Ben Gamel, of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Jason Heyward, of; Yusei Kikuchi, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp; Justin Verlander, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Paul DeJong, inf; Adam Frazier, inf-of; Robbie Grossman, of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Garrett Hampson, of-inf; Michael Lorenzen, rhp; Tommy Pham, of; Will Smith, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Brandon Drury, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

MINNESOTA (6) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Kyle Farmer, inf; Max Kepler, of; Manuel Margot, of; Carlos Santana, 1b; Caleb Thielbar, lhp.

NEW YORK (7) — Tim Hill, lhp; Clay Holmes, rhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Jonathan Loaisiga, rhp; Juan Soto, of; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Alex Verdugo, lf.

SEATTLE (2) — Yimi García, rhp; Justin Turner, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (0)

TEXAS (8) — Matt Duffy, 3b; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Travis Jankowski, of; Carson Kelly, c; José Leclerc, rhp; Max Scherzer, rhp; José Ureña, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

ATHLETICS (5) — Scott Alexander, lhp; Trevor Gott, rhp; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Ross Stripling, rhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (5) — Josh Bell, 1b; Randal Grichuk,of; Kevin Newman, inf; Paul Sewald, rhp; Christian Walker, 1b.

ATLANTA (8) — John Brebbia, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Max Fried, lhp; Whit Merrifield, inf-of; A.J. Minter, lhp; Charlie Morton, rhp; Gio Urshela, inf.

CHICAGO (2) — Kyle Hendricks, rhp; Jorge López, rhp.

CINCINNATI (3) — Buck Farmer, rhp; Amed Rosario, inf-of; Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (2) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Walker Buehler, rhp; Jack Flaherty, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Teoscar Hernández, of; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of; Blake Treinen, rhp.

MIAMI (0)

MILWAUKEE (3) — Willy Adames, ss; Wade Miley, lhp; Joe Ross, rhp.

NEW YORK (12) — Pete Alonso, 1b; Harrison Bader, of; Shintaro Fujinami, rhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; J.D. Martinez, dh; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; Luis Severino, rhp; Drew Smith, rhp; Ryne Stanek, rhp; Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Carlos Estévez, rhp; Jeff Hoffman, rhp; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (6) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; Ryan Borucki, lhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Yasmani Grandal, c; Andrew McCutchen, of.

ST. LOUIS (6) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Paul Goldschmidt, 1b; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (8) — Nick Ahmed, ss; Elias Díaz, c; Kyle Higashioka, c; David Peralta, of; Martín Pérez, lhp; Jurickson Profar, of; Tanner Scott, lhp; Donovan Solano, inf.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Mark Canha, of; Curt Casali, c; Michael Conforto, of.

WASHINGTON (3) — Jacob Barnes, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Trevor Williams, rhp.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.