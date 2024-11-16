Mitch Marner scores in OT to lift the Maple Leafs past the Oilers, 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over…

Edmonton lost defenseman Darnell Nurse in the second period after he was bloodied on a hit to the head from Ryan Reaves.

Bobby McMann scored twice, Matthew Knies also scored and Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves to help Toronto improve to 11-6-2. Marner also had an assist.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist Edmonton, which had won three in a row. Adam Henrique also scored, and Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots.

Knies and McMann scored 59 seconds apart in the third period to give Toronto a 3-2 lead before Draisaitl tied it with 1:29 left in regulation and Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker.

Marner ended it in the extra period on a 2-on-1 with John Tavares.

Maple Leafs: Toronto captain Auston Matthews missed a sixth straight game with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The star center, who remains listed as day-to-day, hasn’t played since Nov. 3.

Oilers: Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen with winger Viktor Arvidsson out injured for a second consecutive game.

Nurse wheeled around Edmonton’s net early in the second before getting caught up high by Reaves. Nurse was left bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room. Reaves was assessed a match penalty.

Leafs forward Max Domi has now gone 13 games without a point. The 29-year-old has no goals and six assists this season.

Edmonton continues a three-game trip Monday night at Montreal Canadiens. Toronto hosts Vegas on Wednesday night.

