Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor has hernia and elbow surgeries

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor had a pair of operations and should be ready for spring training in mid-February.

New York said Friday that Taylor had an umbilical hernia repair on Oct. 30 in Phoenix with Dr. Venkata Evani and a right elbow loose body removal Thursday in New York with Dr. James Carr. The Mets said recovery time is about two months.

Taylor, who turns 31 in January, hit .248 with seven homers, 35 RBIs and 11 stolen bases over 130 games in his first season with the Mets, who acquired him from Milwaukee last December along with right-hander Adrian Houser for minor league right-hander Coleman Crow.

Taylor had a $2,025,000 salary this year and is eligible for arbitration.

