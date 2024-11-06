Medical emergency overshadows Bayern’s win in Champions League as fans refrain from singing

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich fans did not sing or chant during their team’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich fans did not sing or chant during their team’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday out of respect for the victim of a medical emergency in the stands.

The atmosphere in Bayern’s stadium was noticeably muted some minutes after kickoff when it became apparent there was an incident requiring the attention of paramedics and police officers.

The Bayern supporters’ group Club Nr. 12 said its members would “not be supporting as usual today because of an emergency medical intervention. Life comes before sport. We wish the family and friends lots of strength.”

The supporters did not resume chanting after the person was carried out of the block on a stretcher.

Jamal Musiala’s 67th-minute header – set up by Harry Kane – was enough for Bayern to end its two-game losing run and claim its second win of the league phase.

The Bayern fans cheered and celebrated the goal, but the atmosphere remained muted for the rest of the match.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.