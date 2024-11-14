McDavid scores to reach 1,000 points, adds OT assist in Oilers’ 3-2 win over Predators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored early in the second period to become the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored early in the second period to become the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, then assisted on Darnell Nurse’s overtime goal in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

On the milestone goal, McDavid took a pass from Leon Draisaitl on a 2-on-1 break and beat goalie Scott Wedgewood with a shot to the near post to tie it at 1.

The 27-year-old McDavid reached 1,000 in his 659th game. Wayne Gretzky was the fastest at 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 and Mike Bossy at 656.

McDavid has 341 goals and 659 assists. He’s the 99th NHL player to reach 1,000 points.

Nurse put the Oilers ahead at 5:30 of the second with his first goal of the season. Calvin Pickard stopped 21 shots.

Cole Smith tied it for Nashville on a breakaway with 1:48 left in regulation.

Michael McCarron opened the scoring for Nashville at 8:22 of the first. The Predators opened a five-game trip Monday night with a 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado.

Up next

The Predators have an Alberta back-to-back, facing Edmonton on Thursday night and Calgary on Friday night. The Oilers are at Toronto on Saturday night to open a three-game trip.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.