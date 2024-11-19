McDavid has 2 goals and an assist to lead the Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who were coming off a 3-0 loss in Montreal on Monday.

Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris scored for Ottawa.

The Senators dropped their third straight (0-2-1) and are now 3-5-1 in November.

Bouchard opened the scoring early in the first period, taking the puck from his own end and working his way through to beat Linus Ullmark up high. Ullmark finished with 26 saves.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 late in the period with his 99th career goal, but 35 seconds later McDavid scored his first of the game after being left uncovered at the side of the net. McDavid then made it 3-1, scoring on a two-man advantage.

McDavid fed Draisaitl early in the second, who beat Ullmark off his backhand.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 5-1 midway through the third, tipping Derek Ryan’s shot. Norris tipped Nick Jensen’s shot to round out Ottawa’s scoring.

Takeaways

Senators: Defensive zone breakdowns proved costly for Ottawa. Three of Edmonton’s five goals were scored as a result of poor defensive play.

Oilers: Stuart Skinner wasn’t tested often but was solid when called upon, making 27 saves.

Key moment

With Norris in the box for cross-checking, Ottawa’s Claude Giroux was called for a faceoff violation leading to a two-man advantage for the Oilers and McDavid’s second goal of the game.

Key stat

McDavid had never before scored against Ullmark during his career. McDavid now has 13 goals and 32 assists in 25 career games against Ottawa.

Up next

The Oilers host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday while the Senators host the Vegas Golden Knights.

