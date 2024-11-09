Matt Freese, NYCFC outduel Roman Celentano and Cincinnati in 6-5 shootout to win first-round series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Freese had three saves in a nine-round shootout and Mitja Ilenic scored the winner as New…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Freese had three saves in a nine-round shootout and Mitja Ilenic scored the winner as New York City FC beat Roman Celentano and FC Cincinnati 6-5 on Saturday after the two clubs dueled to a scoreless draw in regulation of the rubber match in the best-of-three first-round series.

No. 6 seed NYCFC eliminates third-seeded Cincinnati and will host the rival and seventh-seeded New York Red Bulls in an Eastern Conference semifinal.

Freese had four saves in regulation in his third postseason start for NYCFC. He saved shootout shots from Pavel Bucha, Gerardo Valenzuela and Teenage Hadebe.

Celentano, who had one save in regulation, saved shots by NYCFC captain Thiago Martins and Kevin O’Toole with the match on the line, but he couldn’t stop Ilenic. It was Celentano’s ninth career postseason start — all with Cincinnati.

Freese made one other start in the playoffs — in 2021 when he filled in for the Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake who was out with COVID-19.

Cincinnati beat NYCFC 1-0 in the opener at home before losing 3-1 on the road in the second match.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.