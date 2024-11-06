Mathurin’s 20 leads balanced Pacers past Magic, 118-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, four teammates each had 17, and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Orlando…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, four teammates each had 17, and the Indiana Pacers defeated the Orlando Magic 118-111 on Wednesday night.

Ahead two in the final minute, the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton sank a 3 and Mathurin made two foul shots. Six of nine Pacers scored in double digits. Haliburton, Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam and Jarace Walker each scored 17. T.J. McConnell had 15.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner led all scorers with 28. Jalen Suggs added 15 and Moritz Wagner had 14 off the bench.

Takeaways

Magic: Lost fifth in a row in a humbling road trip. Orlando’s last win was at home against the Pacers on Oct. 28. Suggs disappeared early as the 17.6-point scorer mustered just two points in the first 19 minutes.

Pacers: After a sluggish 1-3 start, Indiana has won three of four because the Pacers are sharing the ball better and pushing the pace. It helps that Haliburton has regained more of his All-Star form after being slowed by a back injury.

Key moment

Down 97-96 with 8:45 remaining, the Pacers went on a 16-6 run in 4:05 as four players contributed. Turner hit a 3 with a dunk and Haliburton sank a trey with a layup. The Magic never led again.

Key stat

Walker, a second-year pro, set a new career best in points as he made all seven shots, including three 3s. He also had six rebounds.

Up next

The Magic host New Orleans on Friday, and the Pacers visit Charlotte on Friday.

