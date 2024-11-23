Markkanen scores 34 points and Sexton hits 4 4th-quarter 3s to help Jazz bury Knicks 121-106

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points, Collin Sexton had four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points, Collin Sexton had four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz ran past the New York Knicks 121-106 on Saturday to snap a four-game skid.

Sexton finished 25 points and John Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds forthe Jazz.

OG Anunoby scored a season-high 27 points, Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who shot 39% from the field and lost for the first time in five games.

New York cut the lead to eight in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz responded with 10 consecutive points, capped by Johnny Juzang’s 3-pointer to make it 104-86 with 6:16 remaining.

New York’s Miles McBride sat out with a knee injury.

Takeaways

Knicks: The Knicks are a top team in the league on offense but when the shots aren’t falling, they are hampered by a bottom-10 ranking in most defensive metrics. They were slow on switches and rotations until playing some inspired defense at times in the second half, but it was too late.

Jazz: Rookie Kyle Filipowski was out with a sore ankle, but regular starting center Walker Kessler returned to the lineup and had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. He was disruptive in the paint, changing shots and forcing difficult passes.

Key moment

In the final minute of the second quarter, the Knicks missed three jumpers while Markkanen made a 3, Kessler had a fast-break layup and Keyonte George hit a floater just before the buzzer to give the Jazz a 66-51 halftime lead.

Key stat

Towns was shooting 50% from 3-point range this season but went 0 for 7 against the Jazz, the first time he hadn’t made a 3 in nine games.

Up next

The Knicks continue their five-game road trip Monday night at Denver. Utah hosts San Antonio on Tuesday night.

