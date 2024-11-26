Man City blows 3-goal lead and gets booed by fans in draw with Feyenoord in Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s players were booed by their own fans Tuesday after blowing a three-goal lead against…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s players were booed by their own fans Tuesday after blowing a three-goal lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League to extend their winless run to six games.

Jeers rang around the Etihad Stadium after the final whistle of a dramatic 3-3 draw.

“They are disappointed. Of course we understand it,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “They are completely right to express what they feel.”

After five-straight losses in all competitions, City looked to be cruising to victory after going three up inside 50 minutes. But Feyenoord mounted an improbable comeback and leveled the game in the 89th to leave the home crowd stunned.

While the worst losing streak of Guardiola’s managerial career was brought to an end, his wait for a first win since Oct. 26 goes on.

Erling Haaland had scored twice, with Ilkay Gundogan also on target to put City in control. But goals from Anis Hadj Moussa in the 75th, Santiago Gimenez in the 82nd and David Hancko in the 89th turned the game on its head.

According to stats supplier Opta, it was the first time in Guardiola’s managerial career that his team had failed to win a game after leading 3-0. It said it was the first time City had failed to win from that position since 1989.

“We lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course we need a victory,” Guardiola said. “The game was good for the confidence, we were playing a good level, but the first time something happened we had problems.”

A win would have moved City up to fifth in the Champions League standings, but the draw left it 15th with three games remaining in the first phase of the competition.

The top eight teams advance to the round of 16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th go into a playoff.

City’s players, including Bernardo Silva, Josko Gvardiol and Haaland looked visibly frustrated as they left the field to cheers from the delirious traveling Dutch fans in the away section of the stadium.

“If you are 3-0 up at home you can never give it away like this. It is what it is at the moment. The only thing we can do is fight back and stay strong,” City defender Nathan Ake said.

City plays Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday — defeat would leave it 11 points adrift of its title rival.

“We will learn for the future. It has been and will be a tough season for us and we have to accept it,” said Guardiola, who had a cut on his nose during the game. He said it had been caused when he scratched it with his fingernail.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.