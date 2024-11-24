Lukaku scores against his former club and Napoli beats Roma 1-0 to reclaim Serie A lead

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club and Napoli beat struggling Roma 1-0 on Sunday to reclaim…

ROME (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club and Napoli beat struggling Roma 1-0 on Sunday to reclaim the Serie A lead and spoil Claudio Ranieri’s debut with the Giallorossi.

Napoli moved one point ahead of Atalanta, Inter Milan and Fiorentina, which won 2-0 at Como earlier for its seventh consecutive victory.

Lukaku redirected in a cross from Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo early in the second half at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Roma had a chance to equalize but Artem Dovbyk’s header banged off the crossbar.

Lukaku played for Roma last season but was one of the main transfer targets when Antonio Conte was hired at Napoli for this season.

Ranieri was hired 10 days ago as Roma’s third coach of the season, replacing the fired Ivan Juric, who had in turn replaced Daniele De Rossi.

Still, Roma remained in 12th place, four points above the relegation zone.

Kean raises his tally to 9 goals this season

Yacine Adli put Fiorentina ahead with a long-range strike early on. Then Moise Kean redirected in a cross midway through the second half for his ninth goal of the season.

Fiorentina last won seven straight in a single Serie A campaign in 1960, when it won eight in a row.

Vieira’s debut draw at Genoa

Patrick Vieira’s debut as Genoa coach was a 2-2 draw with Cagliari.

Both of Cagliari’s goals came on penalties, including Roberto Piccoli’s equalizer in the 88th.

Vieira was hired on Wednesday to replace the fired Alberto Gilardino.

Mario Balotelli came on late for Genoa and didn’t make an impact.

Torino and Monza drew 1-1.

