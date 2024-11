LPGA Tour Schedule

Jan. 18-21 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Lydia Ko) Jan. 25-28 _ LPGA Drive On Championship (Nelly Korda)…

Jan. 18-21 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Lydia Ko)

Jan. 25-28 _ LPGA Drive On Championship (Nelly Korda)

Feb. 22-25 _ Honda LPGA Thailand (Patty Tavatanakit)

Feb. 29-March 3 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship (Hannah Green)

March 7-10 _ Blue Bay LPGA (Bailey Tardy)

March 21-24 _ FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship (Nelly Korda)

March 28-31 _ Ford Championship presented by KCC (Nelly Korda)

April 18-21 _ The Chevron Championship (Nelly Korda)

April 25-28 _ JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro (Hannah Green)

May 9-12 _ Cognizant Founders Cup (Rose Zhang)

May 16-19 _ Mizuho Americas Open (Nelly Korda)

May 30-June 2 _ U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally (Yuka Saso)

June 7-9 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer (Linnea Strom)

June 13-16 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (Lilia Vu)

June 20-23 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Amy Yang)

June 27-30 _ Dow Championship (R.Yin/A.Thitikul)

July 11-14 _ The Amundi Evian Championship (Ayaka Furue)

July 18-21 _ Dana Open (Chanettee Wannasaen)

July 25-28 _ CPKC Women’s Open (Lauren Coughlin)

Aug. 1-4 _ Portland Classic (Moriya Jutanugarn)

Aug. 15-18 _ Women’s Scottish Open (Lauren Coughlin)

Aug. 22-25 _ AIG Women’s Open (Lydia Ko)

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 _ FM Championship (Hae-Ran Ryu)

Sept. 13-15 _ The Solheim Cup (Europe)

Sept. 19-22 _ Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G (Lydia Ko)

Sept. 27-29 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G (Jasmine Suwannapura)

Oct. 10-13 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai (Ruoning Yin)

Oct. 17-20 _ BMW Ladies Championship (Hannah Green)

Oct. 24-27 _ Maybank Championship (Ruoning Yin)

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 _ TOTO Japan Classic (Rio Takeda)

Nov. 6-9 _ LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Nov. 14-17 _ The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 21-24 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

Dec. 12-15 _ Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Fla.

